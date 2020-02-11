West Florence vs. Conway

Travis Cooper (23) grabs a rebound during the boys basketball game of West Florence vs. Conway on February 11, 2020, in Florence, SC.

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence's Shakeem White scored a game-high 19 points in the Knights' 60-56 victory over Conway on Tuesday.

With the victory, WFHS clinches second place in Region 6-5A.

Teammate Shaquielle White added 18 points.

The Knights outscored Conway 40-36 in second half after being tied at the half at 20-20.

C 8 12 16 20 — 56

WF 4 16 22 18 — 60

WEST FLORENCE (60)

Brigman 5, Shaquielle White 18, Shakeem White 19, LLyod 2, Travis Cooper 12, Taylor 2.

RECORDS: WF 16-8, 7-2 Region 6-5A.

South Florence 74

Socastee 59

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence's Brian Sparks scored a game-high 32 points.

Teammate Justice Jackson added 18 points.

SOC 13 7 14 23 — 59

SF 22 22 14 16 — 74

SOUTH FLORENCE (74)

Justice Jackson 18, Brian Sparks 32, Timmons 2, Small 2, McDuffie 3, Williams 2, White 7, Godbolt 6, Burgess 2.

RECORDS: SF 9-17, 3-7 REGION 6-5A.

Bishop England 60

Manning 56

MANNING, S.C. — Manning's Jaquan Fletcher scored a team-high 16 points.

BE 15 10 18 17— 60

M 10 13 22 17— 56

MANNING (56)

Leondria Nelson 15, J.Hilton 4, Justin Daniels 10, Smith 3, Briown 2, Jaquan Fletcher 16, Hicks 4, Felder 3

RECORDS: M 15-9, 6-4 Region 7-3A.

Lake City 73

Aynor 60

AYNOR, S.C. — Lake City's E.J. McClam scored a game-high 18 points.

LC 19 16 20 16 — 73

A 10 15 17 18 — 60

LAKE CITY (73)

McINtosh 4, Hailey 8, E.J. McClam 18, Howard 8, Fryson 4, Bailey 4, Jamaurion Franklin 10, Lester 3, Johnson 6, Cantey 2.

RECORDS: LC 11-10, 6-3 Region 6-3A.

Loris 56

Dillon 42

LORIS, S.C. — Dillon's Caleb Wright scored a team-high 17 points.

D 9 10 17 6 — 42

L 12 17 15 12 — 56

DILLON (42)

McKinnon 2, Reeves 3, McRae 7, McKinley 2, Alford 9, Chris Wright 17, Greer 2.

RECORDS: D 4-13, 2-7 Region 6-3A.

Great Falls 73

McBee 50

McBEE, S.C. — McBee's C.J. Ponds scored a team-high 20 points.

Teammate Devon Bristow added 17 points and 14 rebounds.

GF 16 11 32 14 — 73

M 6 13 12 19 — 50

McBEE (50)

C.J. Ponds 20, Devon Bristow 17, Boyle 7, Brigman 6.

Laurence Manning 59

Wilson Hall 35

MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Chase Lee scored a game-high 14 points.

LAURENCE MANNING (59)

Chase Lee 14, Deron Medley 13, Lawson 9, King 8, Rowland 4, Sigler 4, Nelson 3, Sharpe 2.

Trinity-Byrnes 56

Florence Christian 26

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Nick Ford scored a game-high 17 points.

Florence Christian's Emekah Johnson scored a team-high six points.

SOC 0 0 11 15 — 26

SF 22 12 18 4 — 56

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (26)

Smith 4, Emekah Johnson 6, Aikens 3, Shelley 2, Gray 4, Bochette 3, Kelly 2, Rishmawi 2.

TRINITY-BYRNES (56)

Nick Ford 17, Jones 9, Saragba 6, McLeod 6, Warren 2, Ellis 2, Edwards 4, Coletrain 6,Fajardo 2.

Dillon Christian 74

Pee Dee Academy 54

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Adam Norman scored a game-high 17 points.

Teammate Ian Bethea added 16 points.

Pee Dee Academy's Connor Garris and Connor Gasque each scored a team-high nine points.

PDA 14 9 15 16 — 54

DCS 19 13 18 24 — 74

PEE DEE ACADEMY (54)

Connor Garris 9, Connor Gasque 9, Oakley 4, Caulder 2, Spivey 4.

DILLON CHRISTIAN (74)

Campbell , Ethan Brewington 15, Ian Bethea 16, Josh Duran 13, Glasgow 6, Hunt 3, Adam Norman 17.

OTHER SCORES: North Myrtle Beach defeats Marlboro County 59-57. Hartsville defeats Myrtle Beach 54-51.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

South Florence 63

Socastee 59

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence's Albany Wilson scored a game-high 23 points.

Teammate Lashanti Evans added 18 points.

SOC 14 12 13 20— 59

SF 13 17 12 21— 63

SOUTH FLORENCE (74)

Snow 7, Albany Wilson 23, Lyde 9, Holland 6, Lashanti Evans 18.

McBee 62

Great Falls 25

McBEE, S.C. — McBee's Tyneisha Hickman scored a game-high 15 points.

Teammate Jaylin Peterson added 11 points.

GF 9 8 8 0 — 25

M 7 15 20 10— 62

McBEE (62)

Tyneisha Hickman 15, Jaylin Peterson 11, B.Johnson 9, Harper 8, Williams 4, J.Johnson 1, Jowers 2, Smith 6.

Trinity-Byrnes 39

Florence Christian 35

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Caroline Tatum scored a game-high 19 points.

Kylie Stewart led Florence Christian with 11 points.

FCS 3 6 11 15 — 35

TB 7 8 7 17— 39

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (35)

Feagin 6, Sterling 6, Williams 9, Keefe 2, Kylie Stewart 11, Eason 1.

TRINITY-BYNRES (39)

Caroline Tatum 19, Casstevens 2, Howle 5, Pierce 6, Davis 7.

Dillon Christian 38

Pee Dee Academy 17

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Taylor Britt scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Teammate Shayla Hunt added eight points.

Pee Dee Academy's Ashley Martin scored nine points.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.