FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence's Shakeem White scored a game-high 19 points in the Knights' 60-56 victory over Conway on Tuesday.
With the victory, WFHS clinches second place in Region 6-5A.
Teammate Shaquielle White added 18 points.
The Knights outscored Conway 40-36 in second half after being tied at the half at 20-20.
C 8 12 16 20 — 56
WF 4 16 22 18 — 60
WEST FLORENCE (60)
Brigman 5, Shaquielle White 18, Shakeem White 19, LLyod 2, Travis Cooper 12, Taylor 2.
RECORDS: WF 16-8, 7-2 Region 6-5A.
South Florence 74
Socastee 59
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence's Brian Sparks scored a game-high 32 points.
Teammate Justice Jackson added 18 points.
SOC 13 7 14 23 — 59
SF 22 22 14 16 — 74
SOUTH FLORENCE (74)
Justice Jackson 18, Brian Sparks 32, Timmons 2, Small 2, McDuffie 3, Williams 2, White 7, Godbolt 6, Burgess 2.
RECORDS: SF 9-17, 3-7 REGION 6-5A.
Bishop England 60
Manning 56
MANNING, S.C. — Manning's Jaquan Fletcher scored a team-high 16 points.
BE 15 10 18 17— 60
M 10 13 22 17— 56
MANNING (56)
Leondria Nelson 15, J.Hilton 4, Justin Daniels 10, Smith 3, Briown 2, Jaquan Fletcher 16, Hicks 4, Felder 3
RECORDS: M 15-9, 6-4 Region 7-3A.
Lake City 73
Aynor 60
AYNOR, S.C. — Lake City's E.J. McClam scored a game-high 18 points.
LC 19 16 20 16 — 73
A 10 15 17 18 — 60
LAKE CITY (73)
McINtosh 4, Hailey 8, E.J. McClam 18, Howard 8, Fryson 4, Bailey 4, Jamaurion Franklin 10, Lester 3, Johnson 6, Cantey 2.
RECORDS: LC 11-10, 6-3 Region 6-3A.
Loris 56
Dillon 42
LORIS, S.C. — Dillon's Caleb Wright scored a team-high 17 points.
D 9 10 17 6 — 42
L 12 17 15 12 — 56
DILLON (42)
McKinnon 2, Reeves 3, McRae 7, McKinley 2, Alford 9, Chris Wright 17, Greer 2.
RECORDS: D 4-13, 2-7 Region 6-3A.
Great Falls 73
McBee 50
McBEE, S.C. — McBee's C.J. Ponds scored a team-high 20 points.
Teammate Devon Bristow added 17 points and 14 rebounds.
GF 16 11 32 14 — 73
M 6 13 12 19 — 50
McBEE (50)
C.J. Ponds 20, Devon Bristow 17, Boyle 7, Brigman 6.
Laurence Manning 59
Wilson Hall 35
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Chase Lee scored a game-high 14 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (59)
Chase Lee 14, Deron Medley 13, Lawson 9, King 8, Rowland 4, Sigler 4, Nelson 3, Sharpe 2.
Trinity-Byrnes 56
Florence Christian 26
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Nick Ford scored a game-high 17 points.
Florence Christian's Emekah Johnson scored a team-high six points.
SOC 0 0 11 15 — 26
SF 22 12 18 4 — 56
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (26)
Smith 4, Emekah Johnson 6, Aikens 3, Shelley 2, Gray 4, Bochette 3, Kelly 2, Rishmawi 2.
TRINITY-BYRNES (56)
Nick Ford 17, Jones 9, Saragba 6, McLeod 6, Warren 2, Ellis 2, Edwards 4, Coletrain 6,Fajardo 2.
Dillon Christian 74
Pee Dee Academy 54
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Adam Norman scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate Ian Bethea added 16 points.
Pee Dee Academy's Connor Garris and Connor Gasque each scored a team-high nine points.
PDA 14 9 15 16 — 54
DCS 19 13 18 24 — 74
PEE DEE ACADEMY (54)
Connor Garris 9, Connor Gasque 9, Oakley 4, Caulder 2, Spivey 4.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (74)
Campbell , Ethan Brewington 15, Ian Bethea 16, Josh Duran 13, Glasgow 6, Hunt 3, Adam Norman 17.
OTHER SCORES: North Myrtle Beach defeats Marlboro County 59-57. Hartsville defeats Myrtle Beach 54-51.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
South Florence 63
Socastee 59
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence's Albany Wilson scored a game-high 23 points.
Teammate Lashanti Evans added 18 points.
SOC 14 12 13 20— 59
SF 13 17 12 21— 63
SOUTH FLORENCE (74)
Snow 7, Albany Wilson 23, Lyde 9, Holland 6, Lashanti Evans 18.
McBee 62
Great Falls 25
McBEE, S.C. — McBee's Tyneisha Hickman scored a game-high 15 points.
Teammate Jaylin Peterson added 11 points.
GF 9 8 8 0 — 25
M 7 15 20 10— 62
McBEE (62)
Tyneisha Hickman 15, Jaylin Peterson 11, B.Johnson 9, Harper 8, Williams 4, J.Johnson 1, Jowers 2, Smith 6.
Trinity-Byrnes 39
Florence Christian 35
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Caroline Tatum scored a game-high 19 points.
Kylie Stewart led Florence Christian with 11 points.
FCS 3 6 11 15 — 35
TB 7 8 7 17— 39
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (35)
Feagin 6, Sterling 6, Williams 9, Keefe 2, Kylie Stewart 11, Eason 1.
TRINITY-BYNRES (39)
Caroline Tatum 19, Casstevens 2, Howle 5, Pierce 6, Davis 7.
Dillon Christian 38
Pee Dee Academy 17
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Taylor Britt scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
Teammate Shayla Hunt added eight points.
Pee Dee Academy's Ashley Martin scored nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.