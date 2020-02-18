SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Jordan Jones scored a game-high 30 points and was name MVP of the SCISA Region 3-3A tournament at Sumter Civic Center on Tuesday after a 66-56 victory over Laurence Manning Academy.
Amarion Coletrain added 13 points for the Titans.
Deron Medley, Jr led Laurence Manning with 16 points.
LMA 10 15 16 15 — 56
TB 18 11 15 22 — 66
LAURENCE MANNING (56)
Deron Medley,Jr 16, Harris 6, Umar Lawson 14, Sanders 1, Chase Lee 11, Acord 1, King 7.
TRINTIY-BYRNES (66)
Saragba 3, McLeod 2, Scott 1, Jordan Jones 30, Nick Ford 11, Balle Bonza 2, Ellis 4, Amarion Coletrain 13.
Pee Dee Academy 44
Robert E. Lee 36
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Cam Weston scored a game-high 16 points.
REL 5 14 6 11 — 36
PDA 14 8 12 10 — 44
ROBERT E. LEE (36)
Lucas Friedenberger 10, Matthew Johnson 10, Hopkins 7, Paulson 4, Welch 4, Huetteman 1.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (44)
Cam Weston 16, Conner Garris 12, Spivey 8, Gasque 6, Oakley 2
Dillon Christian 107
The King's Academy 94
FLORENCE, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Ethan Brewington scored a team-high 47 points.
T.J. Merritts scored a game-high 52 points for the The King's Academy.
DCS 19 27 33 28 — 107
TKA 4 24 31 35 — 94
DILLON CHRISTIAN (107)
Ethan Brewington 47, Campbell 7, Bethea 4, Brown 3, Josh Duran 16, Weston Glasgow 16, Adam Norman 16.
THE KING'S ACADEMY (94)
Beaton 14, Woods 5, T.J. Merritts 52, McKenzie 2, Alexander 19.
OTHER SCORE: C.E. Murray defeated St. Johns 94-37 in the Class A playoffs.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Bluffton 49
Darlington 36
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Darlington's Asani Davis scored a team-high 14 points in Class 4A state playoffs.
D 7 11 10 9— 36
B 18 10 10 11 — 49
DARLINGTON (36)
Asani Davis 14, Montgomery 2, McPhil 7, Jackson 2, Jones 2, Gee 2, Muldrow 2, Mayze 2, Joseph 3.
Kingstree 46
Calhoun County 34
ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. — Kingstree's Takiyah McGee scored a game-high 10 points in Class 2A playoffs.
K 13 6 10 17 — 46
CC 4 10 14 6 — 34
KINGSTREE (36)
Takiyah McGee 10, Gamble 4, K.Mention 2, Burgess 8, Murphy 2, Goodwin 5, Keymonie Mention 11, Barr 4.
Lee Central 42
Fox Creek 22
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. —Lee Central's Keionyah Dennis scored a game-high 14 points in Class 2A playoffs.
FC 5 7 6 4 — 22
LC 12 19 7 4 — 42
LEE CENTRAL (42)
Keionyah Dennis 14, Jada Rogers 12, Tashanna Davis 10, Lesane 3, Rembert 2, Jenkins 1.
OTHERS SCORES: Whale Branch defeated Mullins 51-47 in the Class 2A state playoffs. Woodland defeated Carvers Bay 48-46 in the Class 2A playoffs. Aiken defeated Marlboro County 52-40 in the Class 4A playoffs. Christ Church defeated Chesterfield 70-20 in the Class 2A playoffs.
