LAKE CITY, S.C. — Darlington's Deuce Hudson scored a game-high 17 points as the Falcons earned a 57-43 victory over Lake City on Tuesday in boys' basketball action.
Lake City's Demario Frank scored a team-high eight points.
D 8 8 13 28 — 57
LC 8 18 5 12 — 43
DARLINGTON (57)
Dubose 2, Deuce Hudson 17, Pope 7, Perkins 3, Bowens 5, Lewis 5, Williams 2, Tre'Quan Scott 10, Gary 6.
LAKE CITY (43)
Matthews 5, Demario Frank 8, McIntosh 5, Hailey 7, McClam 5, Howard 4, Frierson 6, Bailey 3.
RECORDS: D 8-1. LC 3-3.
West Florence 77
Hartsville 59
HARTSVILLE, S.C — West Florence's Travis Cooper scored a game-high 26 points.
Hartsville's Deandre Huggins scored a team-high 11 points.
WF 21 15 18 23 — 77
H 16 7 20 16— 59
WEST FLORENCE (77)
Brigman 5, Shaquielle White 11, Shakeem White 17, Driggers 2, Cunningham 4, Lloyd 2, McBride 2, Williamson 2, Travis Cooper 26, Taylor 6.
HARTSVILLE (59)
Jamari Briggs 10, Knox 2, Hough 4, Harry 6, Edwards 6, Jordan Blue 10, E.Thaggard 3, Brunson 2, White 2, Barr 6, Deandre Huggins 11.
Kingstree 51
Hannah-Pamplico 44
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstee's Quinton Fulton scored a team-high 17 points.
Hannah-Pamplico's Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 22 points.
HP 14 10 8 12 — 44
K 8 17 15 19 — 51
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (44)
Poston 2, Davion Coaxum 16, Cyrus Ellison 22, Calcutt 2, Mincey 2.
KINGSTREE (44)
Alston 4, Quinton Fulton 17, John James 13, Swinton 6, Cason 4, McFadden 2, Wilson 5.
Mullins 63
Carvers Bay 47
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins' C.J. Gilchrist scored a game-high 23 points.
Jy Deas led Carvers Bay with a team-high 11 points.
CB 10 10 20 7 — 47
M 19 14 24 7 — 63
CARVERS BAY (47)
Young 7, Bell 1, Weaver 2, Green 3, Smalls 2, Brockington 9, J.Walker 1, Bromell 2, Jy Deas 11, J.Walker 1.
MULLINS (63)
Pressley 5, Legette 6, Sainvil 7, C.J. Gilchrist 23, Hayes 2, Savion Campbell 12, Cross 9,
East Clarendon 65
Andrews 63 (OT)
ANDREWS, S.C. — East Clarendon's Kryon Wilson scored a game-high 20 points.
EC 15 14 16 10 10 — 65
A 8 13 18 16 8 — 63
EAST CLARENDON (65)
Tyjhai Calvin 16, Jaquail Wilson 15, Keyon Wilson 20, Strickland 5, Pearson 4, Bryant 5
Lee Central 90
Central 50
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central's Lebron Thomas scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate Daurrian Kelly added a 16 points.
C 12 12 8 18 — 50
LC 18 21 36 15 — 90
LEE CENTRAL (90)
Benjamin 2, Daurrian Kelly 16, Daveon Thomas 15, Bradley 2, Kentrell Holloman 15, Darius Perry 10, LeBron Thomas 17, Hickman 2, Price 4, Perkins 2, Dixon 6.
Camden Military 60
McBee 47
CAMDEN, S.C. — McBee's Devon Bristow scored 15 points and grabbed 21 rebounds.
M 9 11 8 21 — 47
CMA 16 15 13 16 — 60
MCBEE (47)
Devon Bristow 15, C.J. Ponds 10, Braddy Boyle 10, Brigman 8, Brown 4, Black 2.
Manning 59
Lake Marion 50
MANNING, S.C. — Manning's Justin Daniels scored a game-high 14 points.
LM 4 9 19 18 — 50
M 11 14 16 18 — 59
MANNING (59)
Leondria Nelson 10, Brown 4, Fletcher 6, Justin Daniels 14, Pringle 2, Xavier Hicks 13, Smith 2, Felder 8.
C.E. Murray 83
Hemingway 51
GREELYVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray's Petric Izzard scored a team-high 18 points.
Hemingway's Nigil Singletary scored a game-high 20 points.
H 16 17 13 5 — 51
CEM 21 31 17 14 — 83
HEMINGWAY (51)
King 5, Washington 8, Brown 8, Stokes 4, Nigil Singletary 20, Williams 2, Cooper 2. Lewis 2.
C.E. MURRAY (83)
Petric Izzard 18, Henry Evans 13, Sinai Edwards 10, Q. Grant 5, Singletary 5, Gibson 2, Truesdale 5, Notorius Grant 10, Matthews 7, Conyers 1.
Lake View 65
Loris 64
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View's Jiqyele Reaves scored a team-high 16 points.
L 15 17 15 17 — 64
LV 14 8 25 18— 65
LAKE VIEW (65)
J. Ford 5, Jiqyele Reaves 16, Ja'Montrell Waters 13, Bullock 4, Bethea 4, Inman 6, Marquise Johnson 14.
Florence Christian 53
Marlboro Academy
BENNETTSVILLE , S.C. — Florence Christian's Clayton Bochette scored a game-high 12 points.
Marlboro Academy's Will Dawkins scored a team-high eight points.
FCS 11 9 17 16— 53
MA 9 7 2 6— 24
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (53)
Smith 8, Johnson 6, Aikens 7, Gray 4, Berry 3, Clayton Bochette 12, Jordan 8, Kelly 3, Rishmawi 2.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (24)
Will Dawkins 8, Dean 2, Quick 5, Peeler 2, Frye 5.
