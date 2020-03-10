MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Dillon's Shakinah Murphy scored from third on a bunt for the game's only run in a 1-0 victory over West Florence on Tuesday in softball action.
Teammate Monasia Sowells went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
West Florence's Amaura Burgess went 2 for 3.
D 001 000 0 — 1 7 0
WF 000 000 0 — 0 4 4
WP: Paige Sherman (7 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 7 K, 1 BB).
LP: Ali Meeker (7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: D: Monasia Sowells 2-4, 1 RBI; Jayla Goodwin 2-3; Lexie Rogers 1-3; Paige Sherman 1-3; Logan Grice 1-3. WF: Amaura Burgess 2-3; Logan Moore 1-3; Kaylee Windham 1-2.
Hartsville 10
Myrtle Beach 0 (6)
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hartsville's Gracie Jordan went 3 for 4 with three RBI.
H 016 111 — 10 15 1
MB 000 000 — 0 2 4
WP: Abi Stokes (4 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 4 K, 0 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: H: Chelsea Ghoens 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Olivia Martin 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Avarie Easters 1-2, 2 RBI; Gracie Jordan 3-4, 3 RBI.
Andrews 9
East Clarendon 0
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Katie Lee went 1 for 4 with a triple.
A 120 103 2 — 9 12 0
EC 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
WP: Savannah Moore (7 IP, 5 H, R, ER, 3 K, 2 BB)
LP: Maddie Newsome (7 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 11 K, 6 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: EC: Amanda Floyd 1-3; Tristan Azurdia 1-2; Katie Lee 1-4, 3B; Hope Azurdia 1-3; Zoe McElveen 1-3.
Buford 7
Chesterfield 4
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield's Haley Kuhn went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
B 001 301 2 — 7 13 3
C 000 030 1 — 4 7 2
WP: Dingler (7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, ER, 7 K, 4 BB)
LP: Caitlin Gibson (7 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 0 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: C: Kaylee Eubanks 1-4, 2B; Haley Kuhn 1-3, 2 RBI; Aliyah Williams 2-3.
BASEBALL
Pee Dee Academy 15
The King's Academy 2 (5)
FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Dylan Carter went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI.
The King's Academy's Zach Dutton went 2 for 3 with a double.
PDA 125 61— 15 8 2
TKA 011 00 — 2 3 5
WP: Reyan Watson (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 9 K, 3 BB).
LP: Jake Brown (2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 K, 5 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: PDA: Dylan Carter 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI; Coleby Sinclair 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Lane Caldwell 1-2, 3B, 1 RBI; Caleb Oakley 1-2, 1 RBI; Cam Weston 1-4, 1 RBI. TKA: Zach Dutton 2-3, 2B; Garrison Fields 1-2.
Carolina Academy 15
Palmetto Christian 2 (4)
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Wheeler Floyd went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI.
Teammate Brennan Smith 2 for 4 and two RBI.
PCA 001 10 — 2 1 6
CA 055 5x — 15 7 5
WP:Matt Gaskins (5 IP, 1 H, 2 R, ER, 7 K, 4 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: CA: Wheeler Floyd 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Austin Brown 1-2, 2 RBI; Brennan Smith 2-4, 2 RBI; Logan Miles 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI.
Laurence Manning 11
Wilson Hall 1 (5)
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning's J.T. Stanley went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI.
Teammate Austin Geddings went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
WH 000 10— 1 2 2
LMA 304 13 — 11 3 2
WP: J.T. Stanley (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, ER, 4 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: LMA: Austin Geddings 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; J.T. Stanley 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Chase Lee 1-1, 1 RBI.
Chesterfield 5
Central 0
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield's Can Harvey went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
CE 000 000 0— 0 3 4
CH 210 020 x — 5 6 0
WP: Landon Mills (7 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 8 K, 1 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: CH: Cam Harvey 2-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Walker Sowells 2-4; Mills 1-2, 1 RBI; Nick Boswell 1-3.
McBee 10
Camden Military 0 (6)
McBEE, S.C. — McBee's Dawson Wellmom went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
CMA 000 000 — 0 2 0
M 002 521 — 10 9 0
WP: Graham Newsome (6 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 9 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: M: Brady Boyle 2-4, RBI; Dawson Wellmom 2-4, 2 RBI; Hunter Gilbert 3-4, RBI; Charlie Graham 2-3, RBI.
BOYS' SOCCER
Carolina Forest 2
West Florence 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence's Robert Spence scored a goal.
Teammate Zach Way had 15 saves.
Pee Dee Academy 4
The King's Academy 2
FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Drew Singletary scored two goals.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Wilson 5
Darlington 0
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Wilson's Reba Dias had two goals.
Teammate Bailey Mitchell had five saves.
GOALS: W: Reba Dias 2, Riana Patel, Logan Howard, Pauline Halus.
ASSISTS: W: Patel, Howard, Maddie Nelson 2.
SAVES: W: Bailey Mitchell 5.
NEXT MATCH: Wilson will host North Myrtle Beach at 7 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: W 4-3, 1-0 Region 6-4A.
