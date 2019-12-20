DARLINGTON, S.C. — West Florence's Travis Cooper scored a game-high 25 points to help lead the Knights to a 70-54 victory over Darlington on Thursday.
Teammate Shaquielle White added 15 points.
Qua'lick Lewis led the Falcons with 13 points.
WF 19 17 18 16 — 70
D 16 15 13 10 — 54
WEST FLORENCE (70)
Travis Cooper 25, Shaquielle White 15, Chris Brigman 14, Shakeem White 11, Bruce 2, Taylor 2, Lloyd 1.
DARLINGTON (54)
Qua'lick Lewis 13, Deuce Hudson 12, Dubose 9, Bowens 6, Williams 6, Perkins 5, Polk 3.
South Florence 52
Lake City 45
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence's Micah Henry scored a game-high 18 points.
Teammate Brian Sparks added 13 points.
Lake City's Curt Fryson scored a team-high nine points.
LC 7 7 9 22 — 45
SF 12 12 16 12 — 52
LAKE CITY (45)
McIntosh 5, Hailey 7, McClam 8, Howard 6, Curt Fryson 9, Bailey 7, Franklin 1, Caldwell 2.
SOUTH FLORENCE (52)
Jackson 7, Timmons 1, McDuffie 2, Micah Henry 18, Church 4, Brain Sparks 13, Motoun 3, Godbolt 4.
C.E. Murray 65
Hemingway 51
HEMINGWAY , S.C. — C.E. Murray's Henry Evans scored a team-high 15 points.
Hemingway's Nigil Singletary scored a game-high 29 points.
CEM 13 19 12 21— 65
H 8 9 18 16 — 51
C.E. MURRAY (65)
Scott 8, O.Grant 8, Matthews 6, Petric Izzard 13, Henry Evans 15, Sinai Edwards 10, Q.Grant 1, Singletary 4.
HEMINGWAY (51)
King 3, Washington 6, Stokes 6, Nigil Singletary 29, WIllaims 2, Cooper 6, Lewis 1.
Purnell Swett (N.C.) 59
Dillon 32
PEMBROKE , N.C. — Dillon's Brenan Reeves scored a team-high 13 points at Robeson County Shootout at Purnell Swett HS.
D 8 6 12 6 — 32
PS 20 12 13 14— 59
DILLON (32)
McKinnon 1, Brenan Reeves 13, Mella 3, Cabbagestalk 2, Alford 2, Bethea 2, Wright 4.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Marion 89
Marlboro County 71
MARION, S.C. — Marion's Tanaja Lester scored a team-high 28 points at A&J Tournament at Marion HS.
Marlboro County's Tysonnia Lowe scored a game-high 43 points.
MC 24 16 11 20 — 71
M 10 17 32 30 — 89
MARLBORO COUNTY (71)
Tysonia Lowe 43, Oliver 1, Lanique James 11, Jasmine Norman 16.
MARION (89)
Mariah Moody 11, Kimbri'l Barnes 18, Howard 16, K.Davis 8, Tanaja Lester 28, P.Davis 6, Rogers 2.
