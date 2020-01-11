FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion’s women’s basketball team went toe-to-toe with Lander, the Peach Belt Conference leader, for much of Saturday’s contest.
It was Lander’s final run that proved the difference, however.
After battling back from a 19-point deficit to cut the lead to just six points near the start of the fourth quarter, an 11-2 run by the Bearcats proved too much to overcome as they pulled away for an 82-67 victory over FMU on Saturday at Smith University Center.
The Patriots fall to 5-6 overall and 1-4 in Peach Belt Conference Play while Lander (10-3, 5-0) remains at the top of the standings. FMU returns to action on Wednesday when it travels to Augusta University.
After FMU took its first lead of the game late in the second quarter, Lander closed the half on a 10-0 run and followed that with a 10-2 surge early in the third stanza.
But FMU didn’t go down quietly. The Patriots battled back to get within 56-50 at the start of the fourth quarter before Lander’s final push all but sealed the victory.
Zaria Woods posted a double-double of 18 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Patriots on both ends of the floor. Scarlett Gilmore added 16 despite being in foul trouble for much of the second half and Kiana Adderton finished with 13.
Tabitha Dailey paced the Bearcats with a game-high 27 points and Jessica Harris added 19. Makaila Cange provided 17 points and 13 rebounds.
