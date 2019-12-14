MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Dutch Fork quarterback Tyler Olenchuck threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns to earn offensive MVP as the South squad defeated the North 35-13 on Saturday in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
Fort Dorchester’s Emmanuel Johnson was named the defensive MVP after registering eight combined tackles, including three for a loss, and 3 ½ sacks.
The South team trailed 10-0 late in the third quarter, but erupted for five touchdowns the rest of the way to claim the victory under Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb.
Marion High School standout D’Vonte Allen caught one of the two TD passes and C.E. Murray Antonio McKnight sealed the victory with an interception – the third of the game for the South squad.
Allen had two catches for 49 yards and the score. Wilson’s Jakobe Quillen also had two catches for 28 yards and Latta’s Isaiah Brown had a pair of receptions for eight yards.
On defense, South Florence linebacker Cameron Harper had three solo and three assisted tackles. Johnsonville linebacker Chandler Matthews had six combined tackles as well, including five solo.
Lake City defensive end Clint Caldwell recorded three combined tackles and half a sack.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Devon Mincey was on the offensive line for the South squad while Lamar’s Shane Amerson suited up for the North team.
Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty, a South Carolina commitment, earned the state’s Mr. Football award. Doty threw for 1,864 yards, rushed for 404 and accounted for 29 total touchdowns before missing most of the playoff with an injured hand.
Doty led the Seahawks to the Class 4A state title last season.
