CHERAW, S.C. — Marlboro County's Tysonia Lowe scored a team-high 29 points as the Bulldogs defeated Cheraw 79-32 on Saturday in girls' basketball action.
Teammate Jasmine Norman added 22 points.
MC 19 18 19 27— 79
C 7 12 6 7 — 32
MARLBORO COUNTY (79)
Ashwood 6, Wilson 7, Jasmine Norman 22, Powell 3, Tysonia Lowe 29, Issac 6, Brown 3, Barfield 3.
CHERAW (32)
S.Brown 15, D.Brown 5, Boan 8, Helms 2, Bostic 2.
East Clarendon 56
Lake Marion 49
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Rhamey Floyd scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed 19 rebounds.
Teammate Talaysia Cooper added 19 points and grabbed 23 rebounds.
LM 13 6 13 17 — 49
EC 15 18 13 10 — 56
EAST CLARENDON (56)
Talaysia Cooper 19, Garris 5, Rhamey Floyd 20, Floyd 5, McElveen 4, Rush 3
Lee Central 48
Lakewood 40
SUMTER, S.C. — Lee Central's Kendra Lasane scored a team-high 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had seven steals.
Teammate Jada Rogers added 13 points and grabbed three rebounds.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Lee Central 66
Lakewood 54
SUMTER, S.C. — Lee Central's Daveon Thomas scored a game-high 20 points.
Teammate Lebron Thomas added 17 points.
LC 10 18 16 22 — 66
L 17 13 11 13 — 54
LEE CENTRAL (66)
Kelly 3, Daveon Thomas 20, Kentrell Holloman 11, Dixon 6, Perkins 9, Lebron Thomas 17.
C.E. Murray 77
Kingstree 42
GREELYVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray's Sonai Edwards scored a team-high 31 points and had 19 rebounds.
Teammate Kamryn Matthews added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
