HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway's Aaron Parker scored a game-high 20 points in the Tigers' 60-42 victory over Kingstree on Saturday in boys' basketball action.
Teammate Tyrek Brown added 16 points.
Kingstree's N'Chez Alston scored a team-high 14 points.
K 13 17 8 4 — 42
H 16 15 14 13 — 60
KINGSTREE (42)
N'Chez Alston 14, Faulton 2, James 6, Swinton 2, McFadden 2, Wilson 6, Henderson 4, Ceasar 4, Barr 2.
HEMINGWAY (60)
Aaron Parker 20, Washington 4, Tyrek Brown 16, Nigil Singletary 14, Cooper 6.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Kingstree 39
Hemingway 17
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Kingstree's Z'yasia Burgess scored a game-high 13 points.
Hemingway's Jalyria Burrows scored a team-high nine points.
K 6 14 13 6 — 39
H 0 6 3 8 — 17
KINGSTREE (39)
McGee 9, Gamble 5, Z'yasia Burgess 13, Murphy 5, Houston 3, Goodwin 2, K.Mention 2.
HEMINGWAY (17)
Jalyria Burrows 9, Brown 4, Hayward 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.