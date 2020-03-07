FLORENCE, S.C. — Alyana Williamson's walk-off single scored Madie Andrews from third and Ashton Goodwin from second to give Darlington a 10-9 win over Aynor in the championship game of the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence on Saturday.
The Falcons scored eight of their 10 runs in the the last two innings.
A 130 022 1 — 9 9 2
D 101 005 3 — 10 10 4
WP: Madie Andrews (7 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 2 BB).
LP: Emily Squires (1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 3 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: D: Naya Jones 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Andrews 2-3, 2 RBI; Ashton Goodwin 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Alayna Williamson 2-5, 3 RBI.
Darlington 10
Cheraw 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Darlington's Naya Jones went 4 for 4 with a triple and two RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
D 202 105 — 10 13 0
C 000 000— 0 1 7
LEADING HITTERS: D: Madie Andrews 1-4, 2 RBI; Naya Jones 4-4, 3B, 2 RBI; Kaelyn Church 1-4, 3B; Amber Rogers 2-4, 3B, 1 RBI; Ashlee Windham 1-2, 3B.
Aynor 6
Lake View 4
FLORENCE, S.C. — Lake View's Becca Cox went 1 for 2 with an RBI at Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
LV 001 3 — 4 4 0
A 330 x — 6 10 1
LEADING HITTERS: LV: Emma King 1-1; Alex Elliott 1-3; Milashia Wheeler 1-2; Becca Cox 1-2, 1 RBI.
