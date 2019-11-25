FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence's Travis Cooper scored a game-high 19 points as the Knights topped Crestwood 92-69 on Monday at the Turkey Shootout boys' basketball tournament.
Teammate Shakeem White added 18 points.
C 31 38— 69
WF 45 37 — 92
WEST FLORENCE (92)
Little 3, Chris Brigman 16, Shaquille White 12, Shakeem White 18, Driggers 2, Cunningham 4, LLyod 5, McBride 2, Travis Cooper 19, Bruce 6, Taylor 3, Johnson 2 .
Darlington 63
Loris 56
FLORENCE, S.C. — Darlington's Tre'Quan Scott scored a team-high 13 points at the Turkey Shootout.
Teammate Keenan Dubose added 12 points.
L 28 26 — 56
D 33 30 — 63
DARLINGTON (63)
Keenan Dubose 12, Hudson 9, Polk 2, Davis 6, Perkins 6, Bowens 5, Lewis 8, Tre'Quan Scott 13, Ham 2.
The King's Academy 61
Emmanuel 20
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King's Academy's Dominic Orrico scored a game-high 19 points.
Teammate T.J. Merritts added 18 points and Ashton Harley added 10 points.
ECS 4 3 9 4 — 20
TKA 18 20 21 2— 61
EMMANUEL (19)
Jones 2, Geddes 2, Jeffery Powell 7, Johnson 3, Jacobs 4, Atkinson 2.
THE KING'S ACADEMY (50)
Ashton Harley 10, T.J. Merritts 18, Milliken 2, McKenzie 2, Alexander 8, Dominic Orrico 19, Fields 2.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
The King's Academy 50
Emmanuel 19
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King's Academy's Audrey Beaton scored a game-high 27 points.
Teammate Hoover Meredith added 12 points.
Emmanuel's Abby Clark scored a team-high nine points.
ECS 1 2 4 12 — 19
TKA 15 17 11 7 — 50
EMMANUEL (19)
Riley Morrell 8, Abby Clark 9, Stuckey 2.
THE KING'S ACADEMY (50)
Camryn 2, Hoover Meredith 12, Turner 7, Eaddy 2, Audrey Beaton 27.
Marlboro County 52
Dutch Fork 47
SUMTER, S.C. — Marlboro County's Jasmine Norman scored a team-high 21 points at the Lady Gamecocks Tip-Off.
The Bulldogs went 1-2 in the tournament.
DF 32 15 —47
MC 29 33 — 52
MARLBORO COUNTY (52)
Tysonia Lowe 17, Ashwood 8, Jasmine Norman 21, James 2, Bridges 2, Isaac 2.
