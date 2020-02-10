ANDREWS, S.C. —Mullins' C.J. Gilchrist scored a game-high 24 points as the Auctioneers defeated Andrews 58-54 on Monday in boys' basketball action.
The Aucs outscored Andrews 35-25 in the first half.
M 20 15 5 18 — 58
A 14 11 11 17 — 54
MULLINS (58)
Khearus Cross 10, Phillips 5, Gordon 3, Tisdale 1, Hayes 2, C.J. Gilchrist 24, Tyler Sainvil 11, Pressley 2.
NEXT GAME: Mullins will host East Clarendon at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
RECORDS: M 13-8, 8-5 Region 7-2A.
Carvers Bay 66
Kingstree 58
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay's M.J. Bromell scored a team-high 16 points.
Kingstree's N'Chez Alston scored a game-high 18 points.
K 12 13 13 20 — 58
CB 18 18 15 15 — 66
KINGSTREE (58)
N'Chez Alston 18, Faulton 8, John James 17, Cason 6, Barr 4, Ceasar 2, McFadden 3.
CARVERS BAY (66)
Gamble 7, Young 9, Bell 2, Washington 9, Lance 2, Green 5, Small 2, Jo.Walker 2, M.J. Bromell 16, T. Walker 4, Jy Deas 8.
NEXT GAME: Kingstree will host Latta at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Carvers Bay will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
RECORDS: CB 12-12, 8-5 Region 7-2A. K 4-16, 4-9 Region 7-2A.
Latta 53
Hannah-Pamplico 45
LATTA, S.C. — Latta's Andrew Bryant scored a team-high 18 points.
Hannah-Pamplico's Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 21 points.
HP 15 9 9 12 — 45
L 14 12 8 19 — 53
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (45)
Cyrus Ellison 21, Davian Coaxum 16, Poston 2, Calcutt 2, Muncey 2, Kelly 2.
LATTA (53)
Johnson 2, Trevon Miles 13, Jones 3, Bowman 5, Griffin 5, McRae 2, DeBerry 2, Andrew Bryant 18, McMillian 3.
RECORDS: L 9-9, 6-7 Region 7-2A. HP 3-16, 2-11 Region 7-2A.
Great Falls 84
Timmonsville 47
GREAT FALLS, S.C. — TImmonsville's Christian Taylor scored a team-high 31 points.
T 11 17 14 5 — 47
GF 18 17 30 19 — 84
TIMMONSVILLE (47)
Christian Taylor 31, Lowery 2, Washington 2, Fleming 7, Foe 2, Johnson 3.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will host Lamar at 6 p.m. Thursday.
RECORDS: T 11-10, 5-2 Region 2-A.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Carolina Academy 34
Williamsburg Academy 28
LAKE CITY , S.C. — Carolina Academy's Ruby Kate Amos scored a game-high 12 points.
Williamsburg Academy's Sydney Ann Smith scored a team-high nine points.
WA 12 8 3 5 — 28
CA 15 9 7 3— 34
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (28)
Lamb 8, Hancock 2, Wilson 4, Easler 2, Sydney Ann Smith 9, Patrick 3.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (34)
Cameron 2, Welch 5, Ruby Kate Amos 12, Yarborough 7, Weaver 5, Sims 1, Abulata 2.
