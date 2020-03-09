TURBEVILLE, S.C. — McBee's Dawson Wellmon went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBI to lead the Panthers to a 9-4 victory over East Clarendon on Monday at Shad Hall Field in baseball action.
Teammate Huter Gilbert went 2 for 4.
East Clarendon's Grant Barrineau went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
M 003 015 0 — 9 10 0
EC 002 010 1 — 4 7 4
WP: McIver Wallace ( 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 5 BB)
LP: Aiden Singletary (5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 1 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: M: Dawson Wellmon 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI; Hunter Gilbert 2-4; Brady Boyle 1-2; Wallace 1-2, RBI. EC: Cub Cook 2-4; Grant Barrineau 2-4, 2 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Robert E. Lee 6
Calhoun Academy 5 (8)
ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. — Robert E. Lee's Brooke Welch scored from third to break a 5-5 tie in the top of eighth inning.
McKenzie Watts went 2 for 3 with a triple, double and an RBI to lead the Cavaliers.
REL 111 000 21 — 6 10 4
CA 130 001 00 — 5 8 1
WP:McKenzie Watts (8 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 3 BB).
LP: Madison Ulmer (2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 4 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: REL: Watts 2-3, 3B, 2B, 1 RBI; Caleigh Barrett 2-5, 2B; Gracie Gainey 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Rebecca Dinkins 3-4, 1 RBI.
Colleton Prep 14
Laurence Manning 1 (5)
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Hannah Truett and Malorie Spiegel each had a hit.
LMA 100 00 — 1 2 4
CP 446 0x — 14 12 0
WP: Haley Bottle (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 5 BB).
LP: Malorie Spiegel (4 IP, 12 H, 14 R, 6 ER, K, 3 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: LMA: Spiegel 1-2, RBI: Hannah Truett 1-1.
