MULLINS , S.C. — Latta's D.J. Griffin scored a game-high 18 points and Zach Jones added 13 points as the Vikings rallied in the second half for a 67-64 victory over Mullins on Monday in boys' basketball action.
The Vikings outscored Mullins 39-26 in the second half after trailing 38-28 at the half.
Kheauris Cross led Mullins with a team-high 15 points.
L 14 14 12 27 — 67
M 19 19 12 14 — 64
LATTA (67)
T.Miles 10, Taylor 8, Jones 4, Bowman 7, D.J. Griffin 18, McRae 2, Bryant 5, Zach Jones 13.
MULLINS (64)
Kheauris Cross 15, J.Phillips 2, Campbell 2, Dixon 2, Tisdale 3, Hayes 3, C.J. Gilchrist 10, Sainvil 6, Alim Legette 10, Sammy Pressley 11.
Pee Dee Academy 73
Aynor 55
AYNOR, S.C.— Pee Dee Academy's Cam Weston scored 32 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had five steals.
Teammate Caleb Oakley added 10 points.
PDA 21 12 18 21 — 73
A 13 13 15 14 — 55
PEE DEE ACADEMY (73)
Cam Weston 32, Caleb Oakley 10, Garris 9, Spivey 8, Gasque 8, Carter 4, Caulder 2.
RECORDS: PDA 4-0.
NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to Conway Christian at 6 p.m. January 7.
Dillon Christian 101
Conway Christian 85
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Weston Glasgow had a triple-double with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.
Teammate Josh Duran added 18 points and 11 rebounds.
CC 14 27 16 28 — 85
DCS 23 22 27 29 — 101
DILLON CHRISTIAN (101)
Phillip Campbell 10, Ethan Brewington 23, Bethea 5, Brown 2, Josh Duran 18, Weston Glasgow 20, Adam Norman 14, Bailey 9.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Robert E. Lee 54
Carolina Academy 34
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Robert E.Lee's Rebecca Dinkins scored a game-high 15 points and had 10 assists.
Teammate Caleigh Barrett added 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Carolina Academy's Grace Weaver scored a team-high 11 points.
ROBERT E. LEE (54)
Mallory Christmas 13, Atkinson 4, Rebecca Dinkins 15, Caleigh Barrett 12, Lacie McElveen 10.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (34)
Welch 6, Amos 8, Killman 2, Grace Weaver 11, Timmons 4, Sims 3.
