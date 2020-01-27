DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Josh Duran scored 12 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had 11 blocks in the Warriors' 86-47 victory over Green Sea Floyds on Monday in boys' basketball action
Teammate Ethan Brewington added 16 points.
GSF 13 9 11 14 — 47
DCS 19 25 31 15 — 86
DILLON CHRISTIAN (86)
Heasley 4, Campbell 2, Ethan Brewington 16, Ian Bethea 10, Brown 5, Josh Duran 12, Weston Glasgow 13, Davis 2, Adam Norman 10, Bailey 2, Grayson Singletary 10.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Green Sea Floyds 35
Dillon Christian 24
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Shayla Hunt scored a team-high 10 points.
GSF 10 3 12 10 — 35
DCS 8 7 4 5— 24
DILLON CHRISTIAN (24)
Collins 2, Shayla Hunt 10, Britt 4, Stone 2, Dubose 6.
