FLORENCE, S.C. -- Wednesday’s matchup was exactly how the Patriots are going to have to play for the rest of the season, coach Gary Edwards said.
They just need to do it a little better, he added.
A 13-5 run to close out the game by Georgia College (8-9, 5-4) was the difference in a tight contest that saw six ties and 11 lead changes as FMU (3-13, 2-7) dropped its eighth game in a row, 66-58.
The Patriots will try to break that streak on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Flagler College.
“We did a good job and I think we did some things that we have to do to win games,” Edwards said. “We found a formula; found a recipe that we have to use now I think for the rest of the year, we just have to get a little bit better at it. The big thing for us is we turned the ball over 14 times. We only had 64 possessions. That was a low-possession game, which was good and what we need, but you can’t turn it over 14 times when you only have it 64 times.
“That’s too much of a percentage.”
Edwards also praised his defense, which held the Bobcats to just 37.7% shooting from the floor for the game and GC was just 11 for 29 from three-point range.
But a few mistakes at the end cost the Patriots down the stretch.
“We lost a little bit of our focus defensively,” Edwards said. “They’re a pretty good shooting team, but we don’t want to give up anything inside. We lost our focus a little bit inside – they got a little high-low thing, they got a couple of layups.
“The three-point shots might injure us, but we’ve found this year that the stuff around the basket kills us.”
Jordan Thomas had 19 points to lead the Bobcats followed by Chris Parks with 15 and Justin Cave with 13.
Keith Matthews led the Patriots with 15 points followed by Winston Hill with 13. Both just missed double-doubles with nine and eight rebounds, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.