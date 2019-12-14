Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FOG WILL CONTINUE EARLY THIS MORNING ACROSS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA. THE FOG WILL LEAD TO VISIBILITIES UNDER A MILE, AND MAY BECOME LOCALLY DENSE TO A QUARTER MILE VISIBILITY AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN AND LEAVE EXTRA DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU IN CASE A SUDDEN STOP IS NEEDED.