GREELYVILLE, S.C. — Wilson's Ny'Jae Hines scored a team-high 20 points in the Tigers' 59-57 victory Friday in boys' basketball action.
Harrison Muldrow added 11 points for the Tigers.
W 13 16 4 22 — 59
CEM 20 14 10 13 — 57
WILSON (59)
Ny'Jae Hines 20, Sherrills 8, Bryant 7, McDowels 3, Harrison Muldrow 11, Rice 2, Spears 1, Phillips 2, Green 2, Robinson 3.
Darlington 87
Lamar 43
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington's Qua'Liek Lewis scored a game-high 18 points.
Teammate Daniel Perkins added 13 points.
L 9 18 10 6 — 43
D 27 24 19 17 — 87
LAMAR (43)
Martin 14, Higgins 5, Dolford 6, Jones 7, Miller 7, Depugh 4.
DARLINGTON (87)
Dubose 6, Deuce Hudson 10, Davis 3, Daniel Perkins 13, Bowens 2, Samuel 6, Qua'liek Lewis 18, Ross 2, Williams 6, Scott 3, Ham 7, Brown 2, Gary 8.
Cheraw 74
Chesterfield 27
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Cheraw's Marshall Myers scored a game-high 17 points.
CHER 16 23 21 14- 74
CHES 4 13 6 4 — 27
CHERAW (74)
Marshall Myers 17, Devin Gillespie 12, Watson 6, Andre James 10, Scott 3, Williams 2, Bowen 5, Jonathan Gordon 12, Wilks 3, Bunch 4.
CHESTERFIELD (27)
Thompson 5, Ellison 4, D.Thompson 4, Streater 4, Chapman 2, Sowell 3, Stafford 4.
Clarendon Hall 80
Trinity-Byrnes 65
CONWAY, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Jordan Jones scored a team-high 23 points.
Teammate Amarion Coletrain added 16 points.
CH 9 20 23 28 — 80
TB 15 10 11 29 — 65
TRINITY-BYRNES (65)
Amarion Coletrain 16, Scott 4, Cam Ellis 1, Nick Ford 15, Jordan Jones 23, Saragba 6.
Carvers Bay 66
Hemingway 59
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Jy Deas scored a team-high 15 points for Carvers Bay.
Hemingway's Nigil Singletary led all scorers with 24 points.
CB 16 17 16 17 — 66
H 16 12 18 13— 59
CARVERS BAY (66)
Young 8, Bell 10, Weaver 2, Washington 10, Moore 3, Jy Deas 15, Green 2, Brockington 6, J.Walker 2, Bromell 6, J.Walker 3.
HEMINGWAY (59)
Parker 5, Jameaine Washington 20, Brown 2, Stokes 2, Nigil Singletary 24, Cooper 2, Lewis 3.
Johnsonville 89
Lake View 60
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville's Quez Lewis scored a game-high 32 points.
Jiqyle Reaves led Lake View with 14 points.
LV 13 12 19 16 — 60
J 11 30 34 14 — 89
LAKE VIEW (60)
Jiqyle Reaves 14, Dylan Bullock 12, Ja'Correus Ford 11, Inman 8, Bethea 5, Johnson 3, McInnis 2, Ford 2.
JOHNSONVILLE (89)
Quez Lewis 32, Savion Graves 24, Avant 8, Gilliard 8, Moore 6, Cooper 5, Smith 4.
Lake City 58
East Clarendon 51
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City's Hilshon Bailey scored a team-high 14 points.
East Clarendon's Kenyon Wilson scored a game-high 21 points.
EC 10 7 9 25 — 51
LC 14 10 20 14 — 58
EAST CLARENDON (51)
Tyjhai Calvin 10, Kenyon Wilson 21, Strickland 3, Pearson 3, Bryant 8, Odom 6.
LAKE CITY (58)
Bryce 7, Malik Hailey 11, McClam 2, Heyward 6, Frierson 8, Hilshon Bailey 14, Ja'Maurion Franklin 10.
Maranatha 64
Grace Christian 50
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha's Grant Hanna scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
GCS 12 14 12 12 — 50
MCS 19 10 20 15 — 64
MARANATHA (64)
Daniel 4, Bevan 7, Brice Byars 14, Bradley Reel 19, Grant Hanna 20.
Latta 64
Dillon 49
LATTA, S.C. — Latta's Trevion Miles scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate Andrew Bryant added 11 points.
D 7 15 7 20 — 49
L 16 16 21 10 — 64
DILLON (49)
McKinnon 4, Reeves 5, McRae 3, Cabbagestalk 6, Alford 10, Brayboy 4, Dingle 2, Wright 10.
LATTA (64)
Johnson 1, Trevon Miles 17, Taylor 7, Jones 4, Bowman 5, Andrew Bryant 11, D.J. Griffin 11, DeBerry 3, McRae 5.
Dillon Christian 73
Carolina Academy 45
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Ethan Brewington scored a game-high 22 points.
Carolina Academy's Matt Joye and Cade Castles each scored a team-high 12 points.
CA 9 10 14 9 — 45
DCS 16 21 21 15 — 73
CAROLINA ACADEMY (45)
Austin Brown 11, Matt Joye 12, Smith 3, Wilder 4, Matthews 1, Cade Castles 12, Sauls 2.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (73)
Campbell 1, Ethan Brewington 22, Ian Bethea 16, Duran 8, Weston Glasgow 16, Boykin 2, Norman 4.
The King's Academy 69
Thomas Sumter 42
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King's Academy's T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 18 points.
Teammate Ashton Harley added 14 points.
TSA 9 11 12 10 — 42
TKA 19 22 18 10 — 69
THE KING'S ACADEMY (69)
Williams 5,Ashton Harley 14, T.J. Merritts 18, Milliken 7, William Alexander 11, Orrico 7, Fields 5, Harris 2.
Florence Christian 60
Marlboro Academy 26
BENNETTESVILLE, S.C. — Florence Christian's Andre Aikens scored a team-high 10 points.
Marlboro Academy's Will Dawkins scored a game-high 13 points.
FCS 27 7 10 18 — 60
MA 2 11 9 3 — 26
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (60)
Smith 5, Johnson 2, Andre Aikens 10, Shelley 3, Gray 9, Bochette 7, Jordan 8, Gibbs 4, Kelly 5, Rishmawi 7.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (26)
Frye 6, Will Dawkins 13,Dean 2, Quick 5.
Lee Central 81
Crestwood 65
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central's Lebron Thomas scored a game-high 22 points.
Teammate Daveon Thomas added 18 points.
LEE CENTRAL (81)
Kelley 7, Daveon Thomas 18, Bradley 2, Kentrell Holloman 10,Dixon 6, Perkins 6, Lebron Thomas 22, Darius Perry 10.
New Life Christian (N.C.) 68
Laurence Manning 61
CONWAY, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Umar Lawson scored a game-high 34 points at Conway Christian Christmas Tournament.
NLC 19 21 14 14 — 68
LMA 16 7 20 18 — 61
LAURENCE MANNING (61)
Harris 2, Umar Lawson 34, Sanders 2, Lee 5, Nelson 4, Rowland 4, A.Medley 2, King 6.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Maranatha 42
Grace Christian 40
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha's Gracen Davis scored a game-high 12 points.
GCS 13 11 9 7 — 40
MCS 11 10 13 8 — 42
MARANATHA (42)
Gracen Davis 12, Reel 6, Lambert 2, Atkinson 6, Davis 7, Daniel 9.
East Clarendon 53
Lake City 44
LAKE CITY, S.C. — East Clarendon's Valinicia Garris scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed 24 rebounds.
Teammate Rhamey Floyd added 11 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks.
Lake City's Jada Montgomery scored a game-high 18 points.
EAST CLARENDON (53)
Valinicia Garris 18, Rhamey Floyd 11, Wilson 7, McElveen 6, Rush 9, K. Floyd 2.
LAKE CITY (44)
Jada Montgomery 18, Xzerrya Clark 11, Dickson 9, Frierson 2, Black 2, Burgess 2.
McBee 58
Lewisville 29
RICHBURG , S.C. — McBee's Tyneshia Hickman scored a game-high 28 points.
M 16 21 14 7 — 58
L 9 7 5 8 — 29
MCBEE (61)
Tyneshia Hickman 28, Jalen Peterson 13, Harper 6, J.Johnson 2, B.Johnson 6, Quick 1.
Carolina Academy 29
Dillon Christian 20
DILLON , S.C. — Carolina Academy's Grace Weaver scored a game-high eight points.
CA 7 8 7 7 — 29
DCS 0 3 13 4 — 20
CAROLINA ACADEMY (29)
Welch 5, Amos 7, Killman 1, Yarborough 5, Grace Weaver 8, Timmons 1, Sims 2.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (20)
Collins 7,Heasley 2, Smith 2, Britt 3, Dubose 6.
Lake View 60
Johnsonville 33
DILLON , S.C. — Lake View's Ja'Niyah Waters scored a game-high 27 points.
Johnsonville's Laniya Wilson scored a team-high seven points.
LV 12 14 23 11 — 60
J 10 10 2 11 — 33
LAKE VIEW (60)
Page 5, McNeil 8, Henburgh 6,Williams 5, Page 3, Hamilton 2, Ja'Niyah Waters 27, Ford 4.
JOHNSONVILLE (33)
Laniya Wilson 7, Timmons 5, Brown 5, Verner 4, Graham 6, Wright 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.