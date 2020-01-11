FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence's Chris Brigman scored a team-high 12 points, but the Knights fell 51-38 to St. James on Friday in boys' basketball action.
St. James outscored West Florence 26-16 in the first half to claim the Region 6-5A victory.
STJ 13 13 11 14 — 51
WF 8 8 8 14 — 38
WEST FLORENCE (38)
Chris Brigman 12, Shak. White 9, Shaq. White 2, Lloyd 2, Williamson 3, McBride 1, Taylor 9.
Marlboro County 75
Wilson 58
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County's DeVonta Oliver scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate DreVeon Scott added 16 points.
Wilson's Ny'Jae Hines also scored a game-high 17 points.
W 9 16 17 17 — 58
MC 26 11 22 14 — 75
WILSON (58)
Robinson 6, Bryant 4, Ny'Jae Hines 17, Butler 5, Jitravious Sherrills 15, Scott 3, Jones 3, Merritt 7.
MARLBORO COUNTY (75)
DeVonta Oliver 17, McCoy 8, Ryan Dupree 13, Dreveon Scott 16, Lucas 4, Leviner 2, Wesley Brown 14.
Trinity-Byrnes 52
Laurence Manning 46
MANNING, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Jordan Jones scored a game-high 21 points.
Laurence Manning's Devon Medley had a team-high 18 points.
TB 16 15 8 13 — 52
LMA 11 6 14 15 — 46
TRINITY-BYRNES (52)
Saragba 6, McLeod 7, Jordan Jones 21, Warren 2, Nick Ford 12, Coletrain 4
LAURENCE MANNING (46)
Brandon King 13, Lee 4, Umar Lawson 11, Devon Medley 18.
Ben Lippen 57
Florence Christian 42
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian's Robbie Jordan scored a team-high 19 points.
BL 15 15 17 10 — 57
FCS 7 12 11 12 — 42
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN(42)
Smith 7, Shelley 4, Bochette 6, Robbie Jordan 19, Gibbs 2, Kelly 2, Rishmawi 2.
Lake View 43
Dillon 40
DILLON, S.C. — Lake View's Montrell Waters scored a game-high 18 points.
Dillon's Brian Reaves scored a team-high 12 points.
LV 8 13 13 9 — 43
D 10 9 15 6 — 40
LAKE VIEW (43)
J.Ford 5, D.Ford 3, Reaves 3, Montrell Waters 18, Bethea 2, Larry Inman 12.
DILLON (40)
McKinnon 5, Brian Reaves 12, McRae 1, McKinley 8, Alford 2, McCalls 2, Cabbagestalk 2, Greer 8.
East Clarendon 65
Johnsonville 56
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Marquis Pearson scored a team-high 14 points.
Johnsonville's Isiah Brown scored a game-high 18 points.
J 15 10 12 16 — 56
EC 11 15 16 23 — 65
JOHNSONVILLE (56)
Lewis 8, Avant 6, Graves 4, Isiah Brown 18, Moore 2, Hanna 8, Gillard 5.
EAST CLARENDON (65)
Tyjhai Calvin 12, Wilson 5, K.Wilson 4, Landon Strickland 13, Marquis Pearson 14, Bryant 7, N.McFadden 2, Odom 6, Cooper 2.
Mullins 61
Andrews 48
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins' T.J. Sainvil scored a game-high 19 points.
Teammate C.J. Gilchrist added 14 points.
A 15 16 10 7 — 48
M 12 14 15 20 — 61
MULLINS (61)
Sam Pressley 10, Legette 4, T.J. Sainvil 19, C.J. Gilchrist 14, Gordon 6, Campbell 2, Phillips 6.
Latta 69
Hannah-Pamplico 54
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Latta's Tryon Miles scored a game-high 22 points.
Hannah-Pamplico's Cyrus Ellison scored a team-high 18 points.
L 20 11 19 19 — 69
HP 10 18 19 6 — 54
LATTA (69)
Tyron Miles 22, Sloan 2, Jamario Taylor 18, Jones 2, Bowman 8, Griffin 9, Bryant 8.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (54)
Poston 8, Davian Coaxum 17, Cyrus Ellison 18, Graham 2, Davis 2, Eaddy 3, Calcutt 4.
Carvers Bay 72
Kingstree 59
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Carvers Bay's M.J. Bromell scored a team-high 15 points.
Kingstree's John James scored a game-high 18 points.
CB 19 12 18 23 — 72
K 11 11 12 23— 59
CARVERS BAY (72)
Karston Gamble 13, Tevin Young 10, Bell 6, Weaver 2, Washington 6, Jalen Smalls 6, Brockington 1, MJ Bromell 15, Jy Deas 13.
KINGSTREE (59)
Dukes 2, Ceasar 4, Wilson 2, Cason 1, Swinton 8, John James 18, Faulton 6, N'Chez Alston 16.
Lee Central 72
Lewisville 48
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central's LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 33 points.
Teammate Daveon Thomas added 13 points.
L 10 17 11 10 — 48
LC 22 15 13 22 — 72
LEE CENTRAL (72)
Kelly 2, Daveon Thomas 13, Holloman 8, Dixon 2, Perkins 6, Hickman 2, LeBron Thomas 33, Perry 6.
Chesterfield 61
North Central 44
KERSAHW, S.C. — Chesterfield's Trey Streater scored a game-high 21 points.
C 13 18 20 10 — 61
NC 7 9 16 12— 44
CHESTERFIELD (61)
Thompson 4, Ellison 14, Sowell 3, Turnage 14, Trey Streater 21, Stafford 4, McCoy 2, Melton 4.
Cheraw 65
Lamar 63
LAMAR, S.C. — Cheraw's Marshall Myers scored a game-high 20 points.
Lamar's Tavaris Dolford scored a team-high 15 points.
C 12 21 20 12 — 65
L 18 11 14 20 — 63
CHERAW (65)
Marshall Myers 20, Devin Gillespie 19, Watson 2, James 3, Scott 3, Burch 4, Jonathan Gordon 14.
LAMAR (63)
Delontae Martin 19, Derrick Higgins 11, Tavaris Dolford 15, Jones 4, Kingston Miller 10, Depugh 4.
Hemingway 63
Timmonsville 59
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway's Aaron Parker scored a game-high 22 points.
Timmonsville's Christian Taylor scored a team-high 18 points.
T 15 13 21 10 — 59
H 17 9 17 20 — 63
TIMMONSVILLE (59)
Christian Taylor 18, Lowery 2, Washington 9, Fleming 7, Garner 9, Elijah Foe 14.
HEMINGWAY (63)
Aaron Parker 22, Jermaine Washington 10, Brown 15, Nigil Singletary 11, Wilson 3, Cooper 2.
Conway Christian 62
Marlboro Academy 50
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy's Will Dawkins scored a team-high 17 points.
CC 20 19 14 9 — 62
MA 9 19 14 8 — 50
MARLBORO ACADEMY (53)
Newton 3, Will Dawkins 17, Dean 4, Jackson Quick 11, Frye 8.
Manning 66
Academic Magnet 49
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Manning's Leondria Nelson scored a team-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
MANNING (66)
Nelson 23, Ellebra 5, J.Hilton 8, Fletcher 8, Daniels 9, Hicks 6, Taylor 6, Felder 6, Cubit 3, Pringle 2.
Pee Dee Academy 57
The King's Academy 47
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Cam Weston scored a team-high 21 points.
The King's Academy's T.J. Merritts scored a game-high 24 points.
TKA 5 16 9 17 — 47
PDA 16 18 20 3 — 57
THE KING'S ACADEMY (47)
Williams 2, Harley 9, T.J. Merritts 24, Milliken 5, Alexander 5, Fields 2.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (57)
Cam Weston 21, Hudson Spivey 15, Caulder 5, Oakley 6, Gasque 4, Garris 6.
Emmanuel 43
Sumter Christian 29
SUMTER, S.C. — Emmanuel's Jeffery Powell scored a team-high 26 points.
EMMANUEL (43)
Jones 2, Geddes 4, Jeffery Powell 26, Johnson 7, Jacobs 2, Coward 1, Batts 1.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Laurence Manning 58
Trinity-Byrnes 41
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Breanna Boykin scored a game-high 26 points.
McKenzie Davis scored a team-high 20 points for Trinity-Byrnes.
LAURENCE MANNING (58)
Breanna Boykin 26, Bryce Erickson 11, Truett 6, Rickenbaker 6, Burns 6, Thompson 3.
TRINITY-BYRNES (41)
McKenzie Davis 20, Pierce 6, Casstevens 3, Winters 2, Davis 2, Howle 8.
Kingstree 49
Carvers Bay 44
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree's Ticah McGee scored a game-high 16 points.
Teammate Keymonie Mention added 10 points.
Carvers Bay's Zaniah Rush scored a team-high 14 points.
CARVERS BAY (44)
Zaniah Rush 14, Coles 8, Chandler 6, Weston 6, Reed 3, Ripley 3, Myers 2, Keith 2.
KINGSTREE (49)
Ticah McGee 16, Keymonie Mention 10, Gamble 7, Burgess 6, Barr 5, Houston 2.
North Central 51
Chesterfield 45
KERSHAW, S.C. —Chesterfield's Raleigh Rivers scored a team-high 11 points.
C 14 10 12 9 — 45
NC 1018 6 17 — 51
CHESTERFIELD (45)
Dixon 2, Raleiegh Rivers 11, Shannon 7, Blackwell 8, Turnage 6, Diggs 3, Johnson 2, Lockhart 6.
Lamar 63
Cheraw 15
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar's Quashia Robinson scored a game-high 23 points.
Teammate A'Niya Gates added 10 points.
C 6 4 2 3 — 15
L 14 26 19 4 — 63
CHERAW (15)
Conde 1, Gary 2, Sintrell Brown 8, Boan 4,
LAMAR (63)
Peoples 5, Stephens 8, Quashia Robinson 23, A'Niya Gates 10, Hodes 4.
Manning 58
Academic Magnet 18
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Manning's Tabjabreonica Dow scored a team-high 13 points.
M 12 17 10 9 — 58
AM 4 2 6 6 — 18
MANNING (58)
Jones 7, Tabjabreonica Dow 13, Gourdine 2, Lundy 3, Logan 6, La'tavius Wilson 11, Junious 5, James 2, Dundy 2, Smiling 7.
Marlboro Academy 53
Conway Christian 27
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy's Zana Waters scored a team-high 10 points.
CC 5 3 8 11 — 27
MA 16 19 11 7 — 53
MARLBORO ACADEMY (53)
McLaughlin 2, Carriker 4, M.Liles 8, White 6, Smith 9, Blackmon 2, Zana Waters 10, Carmichael 3, Lee 2, R. Liles 6.
Robert E. Lee 54
Dillon Christian 18
DILLON, S.C. — Robert E.Lee's Mallory Christmas and Rebecca Dinkins each scored a game-high 16 points.
Dillon Christian's Olivia Stone scored a team-high five points.
ROBERT E. LEE (54)
Mallory Christmas 16, Rebecca Dinkins 16, Caleigh Barrett 14, McElveen 6, Shannon 2, Atkinson 3.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (53)
Olivia Stone 5, Heasley 4, Britt 3, Dubose 3, Hunt 2, Chen 1.
