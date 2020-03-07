FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Gracyn Hyatt went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI as the Golden Eagles defeated Hartsville 4-3 on Friday at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
The Golden Eagles scored three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-2 lead.
It marked the Red Foxes' first lost since the 2018 Class 4A state championship series to Union County in the decisive third game.
Olivia Martin led Hartsville going 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI.
H 020 1 — 3 3 2
PDA 103 0 — 4 4 2
WP: Jordan Perritt (4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 2 BB).
LP: Alyssa Poston (2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, BB).
LEADING HITTER: H: Avarie Easter 1-2, 2 RBI; Olivia Martin 1-2, 3B, RBI. PDA: Gracyn Hyatt 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Bailee Elvington 1-2, 2B, RBI; Allison Carter 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI.
Darlington 6
Lancaster 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — Darlington's Naya Jones went 2 for 3 and an RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
H 020 1 — 3 3 2
PDA 103 0 — 4 4 2
WP: Madie Andrews (4 IP, 7 H, R, ER, 4 K, BB).
LP: Maya Miller (4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTER: D: Naya Jones 2-3, RBI; Katelyn Church 1-2, RBI; Madie Andrews 1-2; Amber Rogers 1-2; Kierston Stone 1-2, 2 RBI.
Lake View 10
Marlboro Academy 3
FLORENCE, S.C. — Lake View's Milashia Wheeler went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
Makayla Parks led Marlboro Academy going 2 for 2 with an RBI.
LV 035 20 — 10 14 3
MA 200 10 — 3 5 2
WP: Hollie Scott (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB).
LP: Ragan Liles (5 IP, 14 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 5 K, BB).
LEADING HITTER: LV: Raven Locklear 2-4, 2B; Alex Elliott 2-4, RBI; Baxleigh Arnette 2-3, 2B; Milashia Wheeler 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Zandasia McNeil 2-3, 2 RBI. MA: Makayla Parks 2-2, RBI.
BASEBALL
Florence Christian 8
Wilson Hall 3
SUMTER, S.C. — Florence Christian's Clay Bochette went 3 for 4 with a double.
Teammate Philip Hucks went 2 for 5 with three RBI.
FCS 150 110 0 — 8 9 4
WH 200 001 0 — 3 3 1
WP: Lane Ward (5 IP, H, 2 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 2 BB).
LP: Britton Beaslet (2 IP, 5 H, R, 3 ER, 0 K, BB).
SV: Clayton Bochette (1 1/3 IP, H, R, ER, K, 0 BB).
LEADING HITTER: FCS: Clay Bochette 3-4, 2B; Philip Hucks 2-5, 3 RBI; Robbie Jordan 1-3, RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.