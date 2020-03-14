DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington's Campbell Outlaw singled to center field to score Lex Blackmon in the bottom of the seventh to give the Falcons a 4-3 walk-off victory on Friday in baseball action.
The Falcons entered the inning trailing 3-1.
Teammate Shemar Sims went 2 for 3.
MB 010 002 0 — 3 6 4
D 010 000 3— 4 5 2
WP: Tyler Berry ( 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 10 K, 2 BB).
LP: Burgess (2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: D: Shemar Sims 2-3; Campbell Outlaw 1-4, 1 RBI; Garrett Knight 1-4, 1 RBI; Cole Blackman 1-3.
Wilson 5
North Myrtle Beach 3 (8)
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Wilson's Jacob Jarrell's single scored Tom Faile from third to break a 1-1 tie in the top of the eighth inning.
The Tigers added three more runs to extend the lead to 5-1 in the inning.
Jermonte Vanderhall led the Tigers going 3 for 4 with an RBI.
W 001 000 04 — 5 6 6
NMB 000 010 02 — 3 7 2
WP: Tom Faile ( 2/3 IP, H, R, ER, 14 K, 0 BB).
LP: Cory Thompson (4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 8 K, BB).
LEADING HITTERS: W: Jermonte Vanderhall 3-4, 1 RBI; Patrick Kasper 1-3, 1 BRI; Jacob Jarrell 1-4, 1 RBI; Keyshawn Paul 1-4, 1 RBI.
Robert E. Lee 8
Marlboro Academy 0
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Robert E. Lee's Jet Smith went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Marlboro Academy's Dawson Williams went 1 for 3.
MA 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
REL 000 071 x — 8 7 0
WP: Dustin Kennedy ( 7 IP, 1 H, R, ER, 14 K, 0 BB).
LP: Will Dawkins (1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, K, 1 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: MA: Dawson Williams 1-3. REL: Jet Smith 2-4, 1 RBI; Josh Kirven 1-3, 1 RBI; Jenkins McCullum 1-3, 1 RBI; Keaton Price 1-4, 2 RBI; Lucas Freidenberger 1-3; Ethan Grantham 1-2.
Lake City 7
Loris 0
LORIS, S.C. — Lake City's Cam Spates went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Teammate Shamontae Burgess went 2 for 4 with a double.
LC 012 021 1— 7 9 0
L 000 000 0— 0 5 3
WP: Cam Spates (7 IP, 5 H, R, ER, 12 K, 2 BB).
LP: Andrew Buffkin (4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 1 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: LC: Shamontae Burgess 2-4, 2B; Hilshon Bailey 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; E.J. McClam 1-4; Xavier Baker 1-3, 1 RBI; Spates 2-3, 2 RBI.
Central 2
Chesterfield 1
PAGELAND, S.C. — Chesterfield's Nick Boswell went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
CH 001 000 0— 1 1 0
C 100 010 x — 2 5 1
LEADING HITTERS: C: Nick Boswell 1-3, 1 RBI.
Calhoun Academy 7
Williamsburg Academy 2
ST.MATTHEWS, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy's Joe Kellahan went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Gavin Huckabee went 2 for 3 with a double.
WA 001 000 1 — 2 7 7
CA 020 005 x — 7 7 2
WP:Connor Brinson (6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R,2 ER, 7 K, 2 BB).
LP: Blaine McFadden (5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: WA: Joe Kellahan 2-4, 1 RBI; Gavin Huckabee 2-3, 2B.
Carolina Academy 2
Thomas Sumter 1
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Jashawn Montgomery went 1 for 3 with a double.
TSA 010 000 0 — 1 4 3
CA 010 010 x — 2 1 2
WP: Wheeler Floyd (5 IP, 2H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 2 BB).
LP: Sam Lawing (4 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 6 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: CA: Jashawn Montgomery 1-3, 2B.
Laurence Manning 13
First Baptist 3 (6)
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Austin Geddings went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
Teammate Dalton Harris went 1 for 1 with a double and an RBI.
FB 012 000 — 3 5 3
LMA 700 051 — 13 10 0
WP: Buddy Gales ( 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 K , 2 BB)
LP: Will Mercer (2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 4 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: LMA: Austin Geddings 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Dalton Brown 1-1, 2B, 1 RBI; Gabe Harris 2-3, 2B.
Dillon Christian 10
Pee Dee Academy 3
MULLINS, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Daniel Camp went 3 for 4 with triple and an RBI.
Teammate Collin Hamilton went 1 for 4 with a double and three RBI.
Pee Dee Academy's Dylan Carter went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
DCS 010 702 0— 10 9 2
NMB 000 010 02 — 3 7 2
WP: Daniel Camp ( 6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 13 K, 3 BB).
LP:Danny Barker (3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 6 K, 3 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: DCS: Collin Hamilton 1-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Zack Hunt 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Camp 3-4, 3B, 1 RBI. PDA: Dylan Carter 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Cam Weston 2-3.
SOFTBALL
Dillon 12
Cheraw 2 (5)
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon's Lexie Rogers went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBI.
Teammate Monasia Sowells went 2 for 2 with three RBI.
C 000 20 —2 4 1
D 264 0x — 12 10 1
WP: Paige Sherman (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 3 BB).
LP: Dixon (2 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: D: Lexie Rogers 3-3, 3B, 3 RBI; Monasia Sowells 2-2, 3 RBI.
Aynor 8
Marion 0
MARION, S.C. — Marion's Hailie LeBoedtz, Kaylee Beckstrand and Kylie Johnson each had a hit.
A 020 003 3 — 8 7 0
M 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
LEADING HITTERS: M: Hailie LeBiedtz 1-3; Kaylee Beckstrand 1-3; Kylie Johnson 1-3.
GIRLS' SOCCER
North Myrtle Beach 6
Wilson 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson's Pauline Halus had a goal and Logan Howard had an assist.
Teammate Bailey Mitchell had 13 saves.
