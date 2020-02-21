CORDOVA, S.C. — Cheraw's Marshall Myers scored a game-high 24 points during the Braves' 65-46 victory over Edisto on Friday in the second round of the Class 3A boys' basketball playoffs.
Teammate Keilan Watson added 12 points.
The Braves advance to the third round for the first time since the 2006-07.
C 16 10 21 18 — 65
E 5 12 11 18 — 46
CHERAW (65)
Marshall Myers 24, Gordon 4, Scott 5, Devin Gillespie 11, Keilan Watson 12, Williams 2, Burch 7.
NEXT GAME: Cheraw will host Manning in Class 3A playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: C 15-11.
Pee Dee Academy 44
Carolina Academy 38
SUMTER, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Cam Weston scored a team-high 13 points at the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at Wilson Hall.
Carolina Academy's Cade Castles scored a game-high 17 points.
PDA 15 12 10 7— 44
CA 10 4 9 1 5 — 38
PEE DEE ACADEMY (44)
Garris 9, Gasque 3, Caleb Oakley 10, Caulder 3, Spivey 6, Cam Weston 13.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (38)
Matthew Joye 10, Wilder 2, Gaskins 9, Cade Gastles 17.
NEXT GAME: PDA will play Spartansburg Christian in the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
RECORDS: PDA 16-5.
OTHER SCORES: Charleston M&S defeated C.E. Murray 73-49. Northwood defeated Laurence Manning 54-51.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Latta 64
Philip Simmons 60
LATTA, S.C. — Latta's Moya McDuffie scored a game-high 25 points in the Class 2A playoffs.
PSA 14 9 14 23 — 60
L 16 14 13 21 — 64
LATTA (64)
Moya McDuffie 25, Wheeler 9, Riana Green 19, Burdsall 8, Gordon 2, Dotson 2.
NEXT GAME: Latta will host Whale Branch in the Class 2A state playoffs at 7 p.m. Monday.
RECORDS: L 17-5.
North Charleston 63
East Clarendon 45
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper scored a team-high 14 points in the Class 2A playoffs.
Teammate Valinica Garris added 10 points.
EC 6 13 18 14 — 45
NC 19 20 10 14 — 63
EAST CLARENDON (45)
Talaysia Cooper 14, Valinica Garris 10, Floyd 6, Wilson 3, McElveen 5, Rush 7.
RECORDS: EC 22-6.
OTHER SCORE: Hampton Park defeated Maranatha 42-28 in the SCACS Class 2A state semifinals.
