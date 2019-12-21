HEMINGWAY, S.C.— Johnsonville's Jace Avant made one of two free throws to break with 10 seconds left in the game to lift the Flashes to an 82-81 victory over Carvers Bay on Friday in boys' basketball action.
Savion Graves led JHS with a team-high 26 points and Avant added 14 points.
Carvers Bay's was led by Jy Deas game-high 28 points.
J 17 20 28 17 — 82
CB 17 23 22 19 — 81
JOHNSONVILLE (82)
Savion Graves 26, Jace Avant 14, Quez Lewis 10, Brown 9, Gilliard 9, Hanna 8, Moore 6.
CARVERS BAY (81)
Ty Deas 28, Tevin Young 15, MJ Bromell 13, Bell 7, Washington 8, Weaver 6, J.Walker 4.
Cathedral 46
The King's Academy 39
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King's Academy's T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 12 points.
Teammate Ashton Harley added 11 points.
C 19 27 — 46
TKA 19 20 — 39
THE KING'S ACADEMY (39)
Ashton Harley 11, T.J. Merritts 12, Dominic Orrico 10, Alexander 6.
Northwood Academy 59
The King's Academy 44
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King's Academy's T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 12 points.
NA 31 58 — 59
TKA 15 29 — 44
THE KING'S ACADEMY (44)
Fields 2, Orrico 6, Alexander 2, Milliken 9, T.J. Merritts 12, Harley
Palmetto Christian 39
Florence Christian 23
DILLON — Florence Christian's Andre Aikens scored a team-high six points.
FCS 11 12— 23
PCS 20 19 — 39
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (23)
Andre Aikens 6, Bochette 4, Gibbs 3, Kelly 5, Rishmawi 5.
Dillon Christian 59
Palmetto Christian 45
DILLON — Dillon Christian's Weston Glasgow scored a game-high 22 points.
Teammate Adam Norman added 12 points and Ethan Brewington had 10 points.
PCS 23 22 — 45
DCS 32 27 — 59
DILLON CHRISTIAN (59)
Weston Glasgow 22, Adam Norman 12, Duran 4, Bethea 6, Ethan Brewington 10, Campbell 5.
Richland Northeast 64
Marion 55
COLUMBIA — Marion's Mac Washington scored a team-high 19 points at Carolina Challenge at the Chick-Fil-A Classic at Richland NE HS.
Teammate T.J. Sanders added 16 points.
RNE 32 32 — 64
M 21 34 — 55
MARION (55)
Mac Washington 19, McCullough 4, Vaught 4, D.Wilson 4, T.J. Sanders 16, Allen 2, T. Wilson 3, Davis 1, Fling 2.
Kingstree 54
Andrews 53
KINGSTREE — Kingstree's Khamis Wilson scored a team-high 13 points.
A 9 13 18 13 — 53
K 10 22 11 11 — 54
KINGSTREE (54)
N'Chez Alston 11, John James 12, Khamis Wilson 13, Quniton Fulton 10, Henderson 5, Swinton 2.
Cheraw 74
Lamar 50
CHERAW — Cheraw's Marshall Myers scored a team-high 12 points.
Lamar's Kingston Miller scored a game-high 14 points.
L 11 10 7 22 — 50
C 2417 18 15— 74
LAMAR (50)
Delontae Martin 10, Higgins 4, Dolford 9, Johnson 5, Green 8, Kingston Miller 14.
CHERAW (74)
Hinson 1, Marshall Myers 12, Gillespie 7, James 9, Andre James 10, Williams 3, Bowen 5, Gordon 6, Wilks 6, Carabo 2, Cale Burch 10.
Lee Central 64
Chesterfield 38
CHESTERFIELD — Lee Central's Daurrion Kelly scored a team-high 13 points.
Chesterfield's Du'shaun Ellison scored a game-high 18 points.
LC 23 13 17 11 — 64
C 2 13 4 19 — 38
LEE CENTRAL (64)
Benjamin 1, Daurrion Kelly 13, D.Thomas 7, Bradley 2, Holloman 3, Dixon 7, Perkins 2, Price 4, Hickman 8, L.THomas 9, Perry 8.
CHESTERFIELD (38)
Du'shaun Ellison 18, Turnage 7, Streater 6, D.Thompson 4, McCoy 2, Melton 1.
Laurence Manning 78
Carolina Academy 64
LAKE CITY — Laurence Manning's Umar Lawson and Deron Medley each scored a team-high 14 points.
Carolina Academy's Cade Castles scored a game-high 15 points.
LMA 14 24 18 22 — 78
CA 21 13 11 21 — 64
LAURENCE MANNING (78)
Deron Medley 14, Gabe Harris 12, Umar Lawson 14, Sanders 3, Chase Lee 10, Acord 3, Sigler 4, Brandon King 14 , A.Medley 2, Nelson 2.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (64)
Matt Joye 14, Smith 9, Wilder 8, Matt Gaskins 10 , Cade Castles 15, Galloway 8 .
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56
Manning 47
ST. MATTHEWS — Manning's Jaquan Flecther scored a team-high 12 points at the Calhoun County Christmas Tournament.
OW 10 14 14 18 — 56
M 11 12 14 8— 47
MANNING (47)
Jaquan Fletcher 12, Daniels 9, Pringle 2, Hicks 8, Smith 4, Hilton 7.
OTHERS SCORES: Dillon defeated South Columbus (N.C.) 59-37 in Robeson County Shootout. Rock Hill defeated Marlboro County 49-48.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Carvers Bay 58
Johnsonville 46
HEMINGWAY — Carvers Bay's Zaniah Rush scored a game-high 23 points.
Johnsonville's Taniya Timmons and NyAsia Graham each scored a team-high 11 points.
J 6 8 17 15— 46
CB 22 13 9 14 — 58
JOHNSONVILLE (82)
Wilson. Taniya Timmons 11, Brown 2, Verner 4, Nyasia Graham 11, Wright 2, Eaddy 2, Bardon 6.
CARVERS BAY (58)
Reed 3, Zhanige Chandler 16, Myers 1, Ripley 2, Dozier 3, Zaniah Rush 23, Dymond Coles 10.
Kingstree 40
Andrews 37
KINGSTREE — Kingstree's Takiyah Gamble scored a game-high 16 points.
A 11 6 7 13 — 37
K 5 9 8 18 — 40
KINGSTREE (40)
Takiyah McGee 16, Yasmine Gamble 10, KN.Mention 2, Burgess 3, Houston 1, Goodwin 1, KM. Mention 4, Barr 3.
Robert E. Lee 53
Williamsburg Academy 23
BISHOPVILLE — Robert E. Lee's Rebecca Dinkins scored a game-high 20 points.
Teammate Caleigh Barrett added 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Williamsburg Academy's Kenzie Hancock scored a team-high seven points.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (23)
Kenzie Hancock 7, Wilson 2, Easler 3, Smith 5, Patrick 6.
ROBERT E. LEE (53)
Mallory Christmas 12, Atkinson 2, Rebecca Dinkins 20, Caleigh Barrett 11, McElveen 4, Shannon 4.
