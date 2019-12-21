Johnsonville logo

HEMINGWAY, S.C.— Johnsonville's Jace Avant made one of two free throws to break with 10 seconds left in the game to lift the Flashes to an 82-81 victory over Carvers Bay on Friday in boys' basketball action.

Savion Graves led JHS with a team-high 26 points and Avant added 14 points.

Carvers Bay's was led by Jy Deas game-high 28 points.

J 17 20 28 17 — 82

CB 17 23 22 19 — 81

JOHNSONVILLE (82)

Savion Graves 26, Jace Avant 14, Quez Lewis 10, Brown 9, Gilliard 9, Hanna 8, Moore 6.

CARVERS BAY (81)

Ty Deas 28, Tevin Young 15, MJ Bromell 13, Bell 7, Washington 8, Weaver 6, J.Walker 4.

Cathedral 46

The King's Academy 39

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King's Academy's T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 12 points.

Teammate Ashton Harley added 11 points.

C 19 27 — 46

TKA 19 20 — 39

THE KING'S ACADEMY (39)

Ashton Harley 11, T.J. Merritts 12, Dominic Orrico 10, Alexander 6.

Northwood Academy 59

The King's Academy 44

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King's Academy's T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 12 points.

NA 31 58 — 59

TKA 15 29 — 44

THE KING'S ACADEMY (44)

Fields 2, Orrico 6, Alexander 2, Milliken 9, T.J. Merritts 12, Harley

Palmetto Christian 39

Florence Christian 23

DILLON — Florence Christian's Andre Aikens scored a team-high six points.

FCS 11 12— 23

PCS 20 19 — 39

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (23)

Andre Aikens 6, Bochette 4, Gibbs 3, Kelly 5, Rishmawi 5.

Dillon Christian 59

Palmetto Christian 45

DILLON — Dillon Christian's Weston Glasgow scored a game-high 22 points.

Teammate Adam Norman added 12 points and Ethan Brewington had 10 points.

PCS 23 22 — 45

DCS 32 27 — 59

DILLON CHRISTIAN (59)

Weston Glasgow 22, Adam Norman 12, Duran 4, Bethea 6, Ethan Brewington 10, Campbell 5.

Richland Northeast 64

Marion 55

COLUMBIA — Marion's Mac Washington scored a team-high 19 points at Carolina Challenge at the Chick-Fil-A Classic at Richland NE HS.

Teammate T.J. Sanders added 16 points.

RNE 32 32 — 64

M 21 34 — 55

MARION (55)

Mac Washington 19, McCullough 4, Vaught 4, D.Wilson 4, T.J. Sanders 16, Allen 2, T. Wilson 3, Davis 1, Fling 2.

Kingstree 54

Andrews 53

KINGSTREE — Kingstree's Khamis Wilson scored a team-high 13 points.

A 9 13 18 13 — 53

K 10 22 11 11 — 54

KINGSTREE (54)

N'Chez Alston 11, John James 12, Khamis Wilson 13, Quniton Fulton 10, Henderson 5, Swinton 2.

Cheraw 74

Lamar 50

CHERAW — Cheraw's Marshall Myers scored a team-high 12 points.

Lamar's Kingston Miller scored a game-high 14 points.

L 11 10 7 22 — 50

C 2417 18 15— 74

LAMAR (50)

Delontae Martin 10, Higgins 4, Dolford 9, Johnson 5, Green 8, Kingston Miller 14.

CHERAW (74)

Hinson 1, Marshall Myers 12, Gillespie 7, James 9, Andre James 10, Williams 3, Bowen 5, Gordon 6, Wilks 6, Carabo 2, Cale Burch 10.

Lee Central 64

Chesterfield 38

CHESTERFIELD — Lee Central's Daurrion Kelly scored a team-high 13 points.

Chesterfield's Du'shaun Ellison scored a game-high 18 points.

LC 23 13 17 11 — 64

C 2 13 4 19 — 38

LEE CENTRAL (64)

Benjamin 1, Daurrion Kelly 13, D.Thomas 7, Bradley 2, Holloman 3, Dixon 7, Perkins 2, Price 4, Hickman 8, L.THomas 9, Perry 8.

CHESTERFIELD (38)

Du'shaun Ellison 18, Turnage 7, Streater 6, D.Thompson 4, McCoy 2, Melton 1.

Laurence Manning 78

Carolina Academy 64

LAKE CITY — Laurence Manning's Umar Lawson and Deron Medley each scored a team-high 14 points.

Carolina Academy's Cade Castles scored a game-high 15 points.

LMA 14 24 18 22 — 78

CA 21 13 11 21 — 64

LAURENCE MANNING (78)

Deron Medley 14, Gabe Harris 12, Umar Lawson 14, Sanders 3, Chase Lee 10, Acord 3, Sigler 4, Brandon King 14 , A.Medley 2, Nelson 2.

CAROLINA ACADEMY (64)

Matt Joye 14, Smith 9, Wilder 8, Matt Gaskins 10 , Cade Castles 15, Galloway 8 .

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56

Manning 47

ST. MATTHEWS — Manning's Jaquan Flecther scored a team-high 12 points at the Calhoun County Christmas Tournament.

OW 10 14 14 18 — 56

M 11 12 14 8— 47

MANNING (47)

Jaquan Fletcher 12, Daniels 9, Pringle 2, Hicks 8, Smith 4, Hilton 7.

OTHERS SCORES: Dillon defeated South Columbus (N.C.) 59-37 in Robeson County Shootout. Rock Hill defeated Marlboro County 49-48.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Carvers Bay 58

Johnsonville 46

HEMINGWAY — Carvers Bay's Zaniah Rush scored a game-high 23 points.

Johnsonville's Taniya Timmons and NyAsia Graham each scored a team-high 11 points.

J 6 8 17 15— 46

CB 22 13 9 14 — 58

JOHNSONVILLE (82)

Wilson. Taniya Timmons 11, Brown 2, Verner 4, Nyasia Graham 11, Wright 2, Eaddy 2, Bardon 6.

CARVERS BAY (58)

Reed 3, Zhanige Chandler 16, Myers 1, Ripley 2, Dozier 3, Zaniah Rush 23, Dymond Coles 10.

Kingstree 40

Andrews 37

KINGSTREE — Kingstree's Takiyah Gamble scored a game-high 16 points.

A 11 6 7 13 — 37

K 5 9 8 18 — 40

KINGSTREE (40)

Takiyah McGee 16, Yasmine Gamble 10, KN.Mention 2, Burgess 3, Houston 1, Goodwin 1, KM. Mention 4, Barr 3.

Robert E. Lee 53

Williamsburg Academy 23

BISHOPVILLE — Robert E. Lee's Rebecca Dinkins scored a game-high 20 points.

Teammate Caleigh Barrett added 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Williamsburg Academy's Kenzie Hancock scored a team-high seven points.

WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (23)

Kenzie Hancock 7, Wilson 2, Easler 3, Smith 5, Patrick 6.

ROBERT E. LEE (53)

Mallory Christmas 12, Atkinson 2, Rebecca Dinkins 20, Caleigh Barrett 11, McElveen 4, Shannon 4.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.