RIDGELAND, S.C. - Emmanuel Christian's Jeffery Powell scored a team-high 14 points in the Crusaders' 91-44 loss to Step of Faith on Friday in boys' basketball action.
Step of Faith outscored the Crusaders 53-19 in the first half.
ECS 15 4 6 19-44
SOF 20 33 15 23- 91
EMMANUEL (44)
Jones 8, Jeffery Powell 14, Jacobs 2, Johnson 6, Batts 2, Atkinson 3, Hendrix 2.
