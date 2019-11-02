HEMINGWAY, S.C. -- Lake View's D.J. Bethea threw for 158 yards and a touchdown as the Wild Gators clinched second place in Region 6-A.
The final score was 50-0 in Lake View's favor.
Ja'Correus Ford rushed for 109 yards and four touchdowns for Lake View.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: LV: Ja'Correus Ford 14-109; Michael McInnis 11-78; Marvin Gordon 8-40.
PASSING: LV: D.J. Bethea 5-10-158-1.
RECORDS: LV: 6-4, 1-1 Region 6-A. H: 0-10, 0-2 Region 6-A.
NEXT GAME: Lake View will host TBA in Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Hemingway will host Scott's Branch in Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.