HEMINGWAY, S.C. -- Lake View's D.J. Bethea threw for 158 yards and a touchdown as the Wild Gators clinched second place in Region 6-A.

The final score was 50-0 in Lake View's favor.

Ja'Correus Ford rushed for 109 yards and four touchdowns for Lake View.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: LV: Ja'Correus Ford 14-109; Michael McInnis 11-78; Marvin Gordon 8-40.

PASSING: LV: D.J. Bethea 5-10-158-1.

RECORDS: LV: 6-4, 1-1 Region 6-A. H: 0-10, 0-2 Region 6-A.

NEXT GAME: Lake View will host TBA in Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Hemingway will host Scott's Branch in Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

