LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View quarterback Derrick Bethea threw for a pair of first-half scores and Adarrian Dawkins ran for three touchdowns as the Wild Gators cruised to a 50-8 victory over Cross on Friday at Jewel McLaurin Field in the Class A lower state semifinals.
LVHS improves to 9-4 and will travel to Green Sea-Floyds next Friday for a spot in the state championship.
Beathea found Jiqyle Reaves for both scores – from 28 yards out and on a 74-yard strike. Dawkins scored from 15 and 12 yards out in the first half and added a 7-yard run in the fourth quarters.
Ja’Correus Ford got the scoring started following a Cross fumble with a 57-yard run.
The Wild Gators defense held Cross without a first down through the first three quarters.
C 0 0 0 8 – 8
LV 22 16 0 6 – 50
FIRST QUARTER
LV – Ja’Correus Ford 57 run (Adarrian Dawkins run), 6:22.
LV – Jiqyle Reaves 28 pass from Derrick Bethea (Dawkins pass failed), 5:07.
LV – Dawkins 15 run (Bethea pass to Dawkins), 0:56.
SECOND QUARTER
LV – Reaves 74 pass from Bethea (Dawkins run), 10:54.
LV – Dawkins 12 run (Ford run), 0:19.
FOURTH QUARTER
LV – Dawkins 7 run (Raejon Rogers kicked blocked), 11:13.
C – Jah’Tavious Gaines 80 kickoff return (Pass good), 10:59.
LV - Marvin Gordon 56 run (Rogers kick failed), 0:52.
WILL BE UPDATED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.