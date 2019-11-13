LAKE VIEW, S.C. -- The Class A state playoff football game between Lake View and Branchville has been moved up to Thursday at 7:30 p.m., the school announced Wednesday.
The Wild Gators will travel to Branchville for the second-round contest.
