GREEN SEA, S.C. – Aaron Graham returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and Jaquan Dixon accounted for three more touchdowns as Green Sea Floyds defeated Lake View 29-18 on Friday for the Class A lower state championship.
The Wild Gators finish the year at 9-5 while the Trojan improve to 11-1 and will defend their state crown next Friday in Columbia against either Wagener-Salley or Ridge Spring-Monetta.
GFS was up 7-0 when Lake View blocked punt near the end zone and recovered if for a score to pull within one point.
But a Lake View turnover led to another Trojans touchdown, and the Wild Gators were stopped twice near the goal line as time expired in the first half.
Ja’Correaus Ford had a 60-yard TD run in the second half and D.J. Bethea found Michael McInnis for a 20-yard strike in the closing seconds, but it was not enough.
Dixons’ third TD of the night gave GSF a 29-12 lead with under 3:30 to go as LVHS was never able to fully recover once it got down by two scores.
WILL BE UPDATED
