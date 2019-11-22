LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Daryl King had talked to his team all week about needing a big play on special teams in Friday’s Class A lower state semifinal matchup against Cross.
Michael McDaniel provided that by forcing the first turnover of the game on a kickoff return – and the Wild Gators’ offense took care of the rest.
Quarterback D.J Bethea threw a pair of touchdown passes and Adarrian Dawkins rushed for three scores as Lake View cruised to a 50-8 victory over the Trojans.
That sets up a big rematch with Green Sea Floyds, a 46-6 winner over C.E. Murray, next week for the lower state crown.
“It’s a great feeling and I’m happy for these kids and the coaches and the work they’ve put in,” King said. “The struggles we had in the middle of the season…the kids have come out and responded since then.”
King can only hope he gets the same type of defensive effort he did against Cross. LVHS held the Trojans to just four first downs – none in the first three quarters – and allowed less than 20 yards of total offense.
“They did a tremendous job tonight and were all over the ball,” King said of his defense. “They got their reads right and their eyes were in the right places. They did everything we expected them to do.”
The only blemish came on an 80-yard kickoff return by Jah’Tavious Gaines in the fourth quarter, but by that time the game was well in hand. Lake View (9-4) outscored the Trojans 22-0 in the first quarter and led 38-0 at the break.
Bethea and Dawkins were at the forefront as the duo combined for five of the Wild Gators’ seven touchdowns. Ja’Correus Ford and Marvin Gordon rushed for the other two.
“We talked the whole week about coverages and how we were going to (attack them),” Bethea said. “The offensive line gave me a lot of time, my receivers ran good routes and coach gave us a good game plan. We just executed it well.”
The game turned sharply in Lake View’s favor on a couple of series in the first quarter. Ford’s 57-yard run to the end zone broke the early stalemate, and McDaniel's crushing hit on the ensuing kickoff provided another spark.
He dislodged the ball from the Cross returner, who lay on the ground for a few minutes but walked off the field under his own power. Bethea and Jiqyle Reaves then connected for the first of two scores on a 28-yard strike as LVHS went up 14-0.
“I think it was Michael McDaniel who came down and made a big play right there and we were able to capitalize off of that,” King said. “I think that turned the tide of the game a little bit.”
If not, the next series certainly did as another Trojan fumble deep inside their own territory led to Dawkins’ first TD. His 15-yard run gave the Wild Gators a three-score lead.
Bethea found Reaves again in the second stanza for a 74-yard bomb and Dawkins made his way into the end zone again as well. His final tally came in the fourth quarter.
Ford led the team with 118 yards rushing with Dawkins right behind him at 113. Bethea threw for 122 with 102 of those going to Reaves.
“I just played my role,” Bethea said. “Same thing with everyone – we just stepped up and played big.”
C 0 0 0 8 – 8
LV 22 16 0 6 – 50
FIRST QUARTER
LV – Ja’Correus Ford 57 run (Adarrian Dawkins run), 6:22.
LV – Jiqyle Reaves 28 pass from D.J. Bethea (Dawkins pass failed), 5:07.
LV – Dawkins 15 run (Bethea pass to Dawkins), 0:56.
SECOND QUARTER
LV – Reaves 74 pass from Bethea (Dawkins run), 10:54.
LV – Dawkins 12 run (Ford run), 0:19.
FOURTH QUARTER
LV – Dawkins 7 run (Raejon Rogers kicked blocked), 11:13.
C – Jah’Tavious Gaines 80 kickoff return (Pass good), 10:59.
LV – Marvin Gordon 56 run (Rogers kick failed), 0:52.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – C: Tylik Green13-7; Deondre Brown 5-(-18); Kaden Wright 2-3; Marvon Footman 2-3. LV: Ja'Correus Ford 8-118, TD; Adarrian Dawkins 9-113, 3 TD; Marvin Gordon 1-56, TD; Michael McInnis 11-35; D.J. Bethea 6-(-15); Isaiah Fleming 5-3.
PASSING – C: Deondre Brown 4-11-17; Jah’Tavious Gaines 1-1-7. LV: D.J. Bethea 4-4-122, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING – C: Jah’Tavious Gaines 3-12; Marvon Footman 1-5; Deondre Brown 1-7. LV: Jiqyle Reaves 2-102, 2 TDs; Adarrian Dawkins 2-20.
