LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City High School standout Justin Johnson made his college pick recently and is headed for North Carolina.
Johnson signed a letter of intent to play for Wingate – a place that felt like the right fit, he said.
"I decided to go to Wingate because the school feels like home to me,” Johnson said. “I can fulfill my athletic and academic dreams on that campus."
