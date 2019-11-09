Lake City logo

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. -- Lake City's Avery Harrison rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown, and Hilshon Bailey passed for another during the Panthers' 14-6 win Saturday against Bishop England in Friday's first round of the Class 3A playoffs. This was the Panthers' first playoff win since 2016 against none other than the Battling Bishops.

Bailey passed for 133 yards.

LC 7 7 0 0 —14

BE 0 0 0 7— 7

FIRST QUARTER

LC- Damien Williams 27 pass from Hilshon Bailey (Fermin Lopez), 2:28.

SECOND QUARTER

LC- Avery Harrison 67 run (Lopez kick).

FOURTH QUARTER

B-E- Shane Snyder 22 pass from Cam Costa (kick good).

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — LC: Avery Harrison 22-147.

PASSING — LC: Hilshon Bailey 10-17-133.

RECORDS: LC 5-5.

NEXT GAME: Lake City will travel to Gilbert in Class 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.