DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. -- Lake City's Avery Harrison rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown, and Hilshon Bailey passed for another during the Panthers' 14-6 win Saturday against Bishop England in Friday's first round of the Class 3A playoffs. This was the Panthers' first playoff win since 2016 against none other than the Battling Bishops.
Bailey passed for 133 yards.
LC 7 7 0 0 —14
BE 0 0 0 7— 7
FIRST QUARTER
LC- Damien Williams 27 pass from Hilshon Bailey (Fermin Lopez), 2:28.
SECOND QUARTER
LC- Avery Harrison 67 run (Lopez kick).
FOURTH QUARTER
B-E- Shane Snyder 22 pass from Cam Costa (kick good).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — LC: Avery Harrison 22-147.
PASSING — LC: Hilshon Bailey 10-17-133.
RECORDS: LC 5-5.
NEXT GAME: Lake City will travel to Gilbert in Class 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.