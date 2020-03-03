Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Florence boys did not get many shots on goal.
But two went in, and that was the difference in the Bruins’ 2-0 home victory against Wilson in Tuesday’s season opener for both teams.
Justice Wilson accounted for both goals, the first being a penalty kick, and the Bruins were the ones left celebrating under first-year coach Chris Strom. Strom, coincidentally, coached Wilson’s boys from 2010 until ‘15. He still coaches in the Florence Soccer Association, having directed its boys’ U19 program last fall.
“A win like this feels great,” Strom said about returning to high school soccer. “You always miss the guys, the camaraderie, watching what they put in because I’m a coach who believes what you put into a game, you get out of it. A win like this feels good for the players. It’s a great winning start for them. It’s a new season for them, and that’s what it’s all about.”
No one got more out of Tuesday’s match than Justice Wilson.
“It’s great stuff,” Strom said. “Justice got fouled in the box, and he was the guy who stepped up and took the penalty shot after being fouled, and he did it well.”
Wilson boys’ coach Blake Pate, however, questioned whether officials should have given South Florence that penalty kick opportunity.
“Sometimes, you’re going to miss a call here and there. I thought (the contact) was pretty soft,” Pate said. “I didn’t really think it was a penalty. But it’s homefield, it happens. We dominated the game, outshooting them like 18 or 19 shots to two. And sometimes, the ball just doesn’t roll your way.”
Justice Wilson’s second goal was off an assist from Alex Koye and Gavin Gerschutz.
Meanwhile, Bruins goalkeeper R.J. (Roger) Mack recorded the shutout.
“Defensively, we played great,” Strom said. “I thought they were outstanding. They kept their shape and just played a great game. Wilson has a good team, and you’ve got to give it to them because they passed the ball so well.
“But on defense, we were great,” he added. “Then we had two opportunities up front, and Justice scored on both of them. It was just great stuff. I told them before the game to keep it simple, keep your shape and keep up the intensity on defense. Let the other team make the mistakes. Play for your other players, and help them out. And that’s what they did.”
The two teams face off again on April 13, and it appears Pate has already circled the date in his mental inventory.
“We’ll see them when they come back to Wilson,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.