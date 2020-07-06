FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Green rallied for four runs across the fifth and sixth innings to claim a 5-2 victory over Hartsville Red on Monday in independent junior baseball action at American Legion Field.
Florence Green improves to 3-0 and will travel to Sumter today for a 7 p.m. matchup. Hartsville Red falls to 0-4 and will host Lamar on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The game saw just three runs scored through the first four innings as both pitchers were on point. Hartsville Red starter Brendan Lee allowed just two hits and an earned run leading up to the fifth inning.
He went the distance, but Florence Green finally broke through thanks to a double from Marshall Brown and a key two-run single by Nic Eddick to take the lead.
The home team added another pair in the sixth on a solo homer by Dylan Snyder and an RBI single from Brown.
That helped make a winner out of starter Harley Davis, who went the full seven frames and allowed just three hits with three walks, two hit batters and a strikeout.
Hartsville’s two runs were both unearned. Catcher Collin Reason scored the first on a throwing error in the second inning while Roddi Morris raced home for the second tally following a stolen base by Andrew Askins in the fourth. Askins had reached via error on what would have been the final out of the inning.
Reason reached base all three times at the plate with a walk, a HBP and a single. Michael Norris had the other base hit for Hartsville.
Eddick and Brown wound up combining for four of Florence’s seven hits. Snyder, John Coble and Shannon Jackson had the others, with Jackson’s driving in a run in the bottom of the second on an RBI double.
Sumter 14
Lamar 1(5)
LAMAR, S.C. — P.J. Munford, Tyler McManus and Hunter Watford each had a hit for Lamar in Monday’s 14-1, 5-inning loss to Sumter.
McManus scored the only Lamar run on an error off the bat of Shemar Simes in the bottom of the first.
S 214 43 — 14 12 1
L 100 00 — 1 3 4
WP — Riley Ward (3 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP — Gavin Windham (2 IP, 4 H, 7 ER, 5 BB, K).
LEADING HITTERS — L: P.J. Munford 1-3; Tyler McManus 1-3; Hunter Watford 1-1.
RECORDS: L 0-3.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will travel to Hartsville Red at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
