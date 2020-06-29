LAMAR, S.C. — Ty Suggs pitched a four-inning one-hitter to lead Florence Green to a 19-0 win over Lamar in S.C. American League Junior baseball action Monday.
Josh Williams led Green going 1 for 2 with a home run and three RBI.
Lamar’s Jason Grantham had the only hit for his squad.
F 670 6 — 19 12 0
L 000 0 — 0 1 5
WP — Ty Suggs (4 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). LP — Gavin Windham (IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, K).
LEADING HITTERS — F: Marshall Brown 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Josh Williams 1-2, HR, 3 RBI; Harley Davis 1-2, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Nic Edick 2-3; Matt Guerro 1-2, RBI; Coleman Kelly 1-2, HR, 3 RBI; John Coble 1-2, 2B. L: Jason Grantham 1-2.
RECORDS: FG 1-0. L 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Florence Green will host Lamar at 6 p.m. today at Legion Stadium.
Sumter 5
Hartsville Red 1
SUMTER — Hartsville Red Cam Cannarella went 2 for 2 with a triple.
Teammate Grayson Wint went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
S 100 120 1 —5 8 0
HR 100 000 0 — 1 8 2
WP — Landen DeLaven (5 IP, 4 H, 0R, 0 ER, BB, 2 K). LP — Breden Lee (4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — H: Cam Cannarella 2-2, 3B; Grayson Wint 2-3, RBI.
RECORD: H 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville Red will travel to Sumter at 7 p.m. today.
