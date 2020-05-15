DARLINGTON, S.C. — Erik Jones is probably hoping Sunday's trip to Darlington Raceway doesn't last quite as long as the last one did.
Unless of course he's guaranteed to finish in the same spot — Victory Lane.
Jones is back at the "Lady in Black" for his first race since capturing the 2019 Southern 500 crown. Defending that title will have to wait, however, as all of his attention is centered on what will be a unique experience racing in The Real Heroes 400 after a near two-month hiatus.
"In general, we all try to keep ourselves in good shape," he said. "But at the same time, a lot of our workout just comes from being in the car. There's so many muscles you can't really work out that you use in the race car in what position we're in and what muscles we're using in the race.
"...There's kind of a racing shape you have to be in as well."
That seemed to be a strong point for Jones last September as he took the lead at Darlington with 85 laps to go and didn't relinquish it.
But that was toward the end of the season and Sunday will likely feel like the start of a new one. Jones and crew chief Chris Gayle haven't seen each other face to face in a while due to the COVID-19 safety measures all teams are following.
"I haven't seen Chris since Atlanta, which is really odd — I don't know if I've ever gone that long without seeing Chris in the last four years," Jones said. "So it's a different normal, but obviously the communication has been ramped up a lot more in the last few weeks with them getting back to work at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) and getting obviously ready for Darlington this weekend.
"I've definitely talked a lot with him this week and last week of just trying to get prepared and what the plan is and what the protocols are."
Jones was also in the Toyota simulator as late as Monday trying to get a feel for the car, he said, and working on what package his team is going to unload and race with this Sunday.
"Trying to work with them as much as I can to do the things that we can to help for the weekend."
The "muscle memory" of racing — and winning — at Darlington is something Jones expects to kick in once he gets a feel for being back in the race car and being on one of the most difficult tracks in NASCAR.
"There's a bunch of little things that maybe you don't think about when you've been out of the car this long," he said. "You have to watch a lot of film and really just try to remember those things and what you did during that time to be competitive, but also not put yourself in bad spots."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.