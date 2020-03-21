JOHSONVILLE, S.C. — One of the strengths of the Johnsonville boys’ basketball team this season was its depth — scoring could seemingly come anyone on any given night.
But in an offensive machine that finished with nearly 1,700 points for the year, there was just one engine that made it go — and that was Quez Lewis.
In 22 contests, he was one of the top scorers if not the top scorer in 18 of them including the Flashes’ two playoff games when he scored 25 and 23 points, respectively. He was also tasked with guarding the other team’s top player on most nights.
Lewis responded with a stellar junior campaign — finishing with stronger numbers in scoring, rebounding, steals and assists from a year ago as his all-around game helped him earn the Morning News Boys’ Basketball Player of Year award.
“To be honest, I wasn’t really worried about scoring,” Lewis said. “I had so many other good players around me that I basically just told them I was here when they needed me. Score, pass, rebound. I just tried to win the game. The stats come after that.”
And they did. Lewis finished with an average of 16.1 points to lead the Flashes and also had team highs in assists (4.3) and steals (3.0) per game as well to go along with an average of three rebounds per contest.
“We counted on him to not be the offense, but run the offense,” JHS coach Harris Avant said. “Don’t be the defense, but run the defense. Be a communicator and draw the team together. He’s worked hard at it. He’s worked hard at every aspect of his game.
“He took pride in his assists and he took pride in his steals. It wasn’t all about Quez Lewis scoring.”
Even so, Lewis posted 354 points overall to lead the team, and is just 245 away from 1,000 for his career. His field goal percentage went from 35% as a sophomore to 52% this year. There were six games in which Lewis scored 20 points or more this season, highlighted by a season-high 32 in an early matchup against Lake View.
“I just tried to work on seeing the floor better and being a better leader,” Lewis said. “A lot of teams wanted to double-team me, box-and-1 me and I just had to make sure I got the ball out of my hands and into the hands of my teammates.
“I try to slow the game down and get the ball where I need to get it. I don’t have to score for us to win.”
Lewis didn’t care how he scored, either. He made 31 three-pointers this season and 71 free throws.
“I felt like I could always score nine times out ten when I needed to, even if it was going to (free throw) line,” Lewis said. “It was just about being patient and running through the offense.”
That filtered over to the defensive side as well as Lewis usually practiced to go against the other team’s main player.
“I told coach every practice that I’ll guard whoever he wanted me to,” he said. “I usually wanted to play up top against the main guy. We challenged each other at practice to play great defense.”
