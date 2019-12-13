JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – It was former teammate Zach Wall who introduced the idea of playing at Coker University to Kody Hanna.
Now the two will be reunited as Hanna signed with the Cobras on Friday at the school.
“It means a lot to me to be able to play at the next level,” Hanna said. “It’s close to home, and the school there really feels like home. It’s got small class sizes, which I like, and it’s really just a great campus.”
Hanna is a pitcher and first baseman for the Flashes and hopes to continue to do so at Coker.
“I had a few more opportunities for visits, but they were farther away,” he said. “Coker was just a win-win for me.”
