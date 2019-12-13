JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – In the course of playing travel ball, Meghan Dennis caught the eye of the Columbia College softball coach.
“I went up there for a visit and actually got to practice with the team,” Dennis said. “I just loved it and the coaches and the campus.”
The Johnsonville pitcher/outfielder had Columbia at the top of her list, so Friday was an exciting day as she signed with the Cougars.
“I’m really looking forward to playing there,” Dennis said. “It’s a great school and I know I’ll get a great education, which is important, and also have the opportunity to play ball.”
Dennis had a 3.59 ERA in 17 appearances last season along with a .417 batting average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.