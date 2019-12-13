JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville softball standout Jada Cox is continuing her playing career at the next level after signing with USC Sumter on Friday.
Cox, who plays in the infield and outfield, batted .385 with 15 RBI and 17 runs scored for the Flashes last season.
