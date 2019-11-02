McBEE, S.C. — Jiaquell James rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns to lead Lamar to a 40-0 victory over McBee on Friday and the Region 2-A title.
Teammate Tyler McManus threw for two touchdowns.
McBee's Brady Boyle rushed for 34 yards.
L 20 14 6 0 — 40
M 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
L - Dajour Green 5 run (run failed), 10:46.
L- Jaheim Jones 63 pass from Tyler McManus (Galloway run), 5:25.
L- Tavaris Dolford 31 pass from McManus (run failed), :10.
SECOND QUARTER
L - Jiaquell James 59 run (run failed), 7:08.
L- James 5 run (James run), 2:35.
THIRD QUARTER
L - McManus 46 run (run failed), 9:40.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — L: Jiaquell James 7-145; Tavaris Dolford 1-85; Tyler McManus 3-53; Cam Galloway 9-51. M: Brady Boyle 13-34; Chad Brown 12-25; Jahiem Wright 7-19.
RECORDS: L: 7-2, 3-0 Region 2-A. M: 2-8, 2-1 Region 2-A.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will have a first-round bye in Class A playoffs. McBee will host a to be determined opponent in Class A playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.