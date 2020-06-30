COLUMBIA, S.C. — Owen Taylor went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI to lead Florence Post 1 to an 8-0 win over Edgefield County at Segra Park in Columbia on Tuesday.
Teammate Noah Carter went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI as the senior squad improved to 5-0.
F 331 100 — 8 8 0
EC 000 000 — 0 3 0
WP — Robbie Jordan (2 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). LP — Daniel Herlon (IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — F: Owen Taylor 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R; Noah Carter 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Kody Hanna 1-2, 2 RBI, R.
RECORDS: F 5-0.
NEXT GAME: Florence will host Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
JUNIOR BASEBALL
Florence Blue 3
Hartsville Black 2 (9)
HARTSVILLE S.C. — Landon Matthews scored on a wild pitch to break a 2-2 tie in the top of the ninth to give Florence Blue an eventual 3-2 win over Hartsville Black.
Hartsville had a chance to tie the game and possibly earn the victory, but left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.
Drew Andrews and Jake Moore scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh for Hartsville to tie the game at 2-2.
FB 011 000 001 — 3 5 3
HB 000 000 200 — 2 3 2
WP — Evan Coleman (2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, K). LP — Tanner Hall (4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — FB: Stone Osborne 2-4, 2B; Parker Winfield 1-5; Aydin Palmer 1-3; Mason Lynch 1-2. HB: Weezy Weekly 1-4; Dewsy Meadows 1-4; Tanner Hall 1-3.
RECORDS:FB 2-0. HB 0-2.
NEXT GAME: Florence Blue will travel to Hartsville Red at 6 p.m. July 13. Hartsville Black will travel to Lamar at 6 p.m. July 13.
Sumter 9
Hartsville Red 3 (6)
SUMTER, S.C. — Hartsville Reds’ Grayson Wint went 2 for 4.
Teammate Ryan Jordan went 2 for 2.
HR 300 000 —3 7 5
S 203 13x — 9 9 2
WP — Timothy Gotshall (2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0R, 0 ER, BB, 3 K). LP — Harrison Moore (4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — H: Grayson Wint 2-4; Ryan Jordan 2-2; Garret Parker 1-2; Michael Norris 1-3, RBI.
RECORD: H 0-2.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville Red will travel to Florence Green at Legion Stadium at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Florence Green/Lamar rained out
FLORENCE, S.C. — Tuesday's game between Florence Green and Lamar at American Legion Field was rained out.
No makeup date has been announced.
