FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Florence pitchers combined on a three-hitter as Post 1 kept its perfect record intact with a 2-0 win over Sumter on Thursday at American Legion Field.
Florence (6-0) opens league play Friday with a doubleheader against Dalzell-Shaw beginning at 6 p.m. The first game counts in the league standings while the second one does not.
Post 1’s pitching was dominant most of the night. Starter Anthony Hopkins allowed just one hit and no runs in four innings of work. He walked one and struck out seven, including fanning the side in the top of the fourth to close out his night.
Noah Skeen then tossed two scoreless innings before running into trouble in the top of the seventh by giving up a single and a walk to lead off the frame.
Thomas Skipper entered, and after a passed ball moved the runners to second and third with no one out, the Florence right-hander got three of the next four batters out − including a pair of strikeouts to finish off the game and complete the save.
The strong pitching was needed as for the first time this season the Post 1 offense struggled. Florence managed just four hits and only two left the infield.
Even so, Post 1 was able to capitalize on free passes and a key miscue by the P-15’s. Noah Carter scored both runs as he led off the bottom of the second and the fourth by getting on base via a hit by pitch.
He came around to score the first run of the evening on an RBI groundout by Hunter Herlong that gave Florence the lead. A throwing error on a pickoff attempt in the fourth accounted for the other run scoring.
Otherwise, Post 1 managed little against Sumter’s hurlers. Starter J.T. Stanley allowed one run on two hits with three punchouts while Seth Posey went two innings and allowed two hits and no earned runs.
John Kolb also turned in a perfect inning for the P-15’s.
S.B. Ducom led Sumter with two hits, including a first-inning double. Brandon Arnold had the other knock for Sumter on an infield single in the fifth.
D.P. Pendergrass had a bunt single for Post 1 as did Korique Rainey. Caleb Oakley and Kody Hanna recorded the other base hits for Florence.
JUNIOR BASEBALL
Sumter 7
Lamar 1
Sumter — Kendall Windham went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Lamar in the 7-1 loss to Sumter.
Teammate Devin Philips went 2 for 2.
Sumter scored two runs each in the second and third innings to take the lead.
L 000 100 0 — 1 4 6
S 022 300 x — 7 10 0
WP — Hunter Hoff (3 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 BB, 5 K). LP — Hunter Hoff (3 IP, 7 H,4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — L: Kendall Windham 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Devin Phillips 2-2; Tyler McManus 1-3.
RECORDS: L 0-2.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will host Sumter at 6 p.m. Monday.
