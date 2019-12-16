FLORENCE, S.C. – Sumter scored the first 15 points in Monday’s contest and held the Bruins to just four points in the first half as the Gamecocks cruised to a 68-20 victory Monday.
It was a stark contrast from the first time the teams met – a 52-51 nail-biter won by Sumter as well.
Nina Edlow scored seven of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter to pace the attack for the Gamecocks. She had 13 points in the first half and Laykew Cox added eight.
Cox was the only other SHS player in double figures with 11 points, but the Gamecocks had nine total players score at least four points each.
Albany Wilson led the Bruins with a team-high nine points. Lashanti Evans was next with five.
Wilson, Evans and Sarah Holland all connected on three-pointers for South.
S 18 22 20 8 – 68
SF 3 1 5 11 – 20
SUMTER (68)
Nina Edlow 17, Laykew Cox 11, Spann 8, Brown 7, Crockey 6, Colclough 6, Conyers 5, Johnson 4, Andrews 4.
SOUTH FLORENCE (20)
Wilson 9, Evans 5, Holland 3, Sims 2, Lyde 1.
RECORD: SF 0-3
NEXT GAME: South Florence hosts Wilson today.
