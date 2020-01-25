FLORENCE, S.C. – Flagler College came out red-hot from three-point range to open the game against the Francis Marion men, and the result was a quick 23-0 deficit FMU could not overcome in an eventual 94-64 loss.
Francis Marion fell to 3-14 overall and 2-8 in PBC play after dropping its ninth straight contest. Flagler improved to 9-9 and 5-5.
“I think today was just a culmination of a lot of things,” FMU coach Gary Edwards said afterwards. “We’ve been frustrated with the injuries, we’ve been frustrated with the way we’ve been playing and I think today was a culmination. We just got down on ourselves really early and we could not obviously come back from a deficit like that.
“We’ve hit rock bottom. We’re about as low as you can get right now, so hopefully there’s only one way you can go which is up.”
The Saints opened the contest by hitting seven of the first eight shots they attempted from beyond the arc and finished 12 for 17 for the half (70.6%). The Patriots finally got on the board at the 14:26 mark with a Jaquez Smith free throw, but the damage was already done.
FMU fell behind by 39 at one point in the first half and trailed 57-29 at the break. The Patriots shot 31.7% from the floor for the game while Flagler finished at 50% (32 for 64).
Winston Hill was one of the lone bright spots as he tied a career high with 28 points and finished with 11 rebounds. Jamal Edmonson added nine points and Alex Cox finished with eight.
The Saints had six players in double figures led by Allante Pickens (17). Gedi Juozapaitis followed with 16.
