HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Florence Christian's Marshall Brown scored three touchdowns, but Hilton Head Christian ended the Eagles' season with a 42-28 victory Friday in the SCISA 2A semifinals.

John Peduzzi caught five touchdowns passes and also ran back a 50-yard interception for Hilton Head Christian.

HHC scored the game's last 35 points after trailing 28-7 with 45 seconds left in the first half.

Florence Christian ends the year at 8-5.

FCS 8 20 0 0 — 28

HHCA 7 7 14 14— 42

FIRST QUARTER

HHCA- John Peduzzi 8 pass from Hayden Shinn (Peduzzi kick),

FCS- Robbie Jordan 1 run (Marshall Brown run), 5:24.

SECOND QUARTER

FCS- Brown 6 run (run failed), 9:57.

FCS- Brown 3 run (pass failed), 2:46.

FCS- Brown 21 run (Brown run), :45.

HHCA- Peduzzi 31 pass from Shinn (Peduzzi kick), :00.

THIRD QUARTER

HHCA- Peduzzi 5 pass from Shinn (Peduzzi Kick), 2:01.

HHCA- Peduzzi 28 pass from Shin (Peduzzi Kick), 1:47.

FOURTH QUARTER

HHCA- Peduzzi 8 pass from Shinn (Peduzzi Kick), 10:00.

HHCA- Peduzzi 50 int return (Peduzzi kick), 9:00.

