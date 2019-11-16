HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Florence Christian's Marshall Brown scored three touchdowns, but Hilton Head Christian ended the Eagles' season with a 42-28 victory Friday in the SCISA 2A semifinals.
John Peduzzi caught five touchdowns passes and also ran back a 50-yard interception for Hilton Head Christian.
HHC scored the game's last 35 points after trailing 28-7 with 45 seconds left in the first half.
Florence Christian ends the year at 8-5.
FCS 8 20 0 0 — 28
HHCA 7 7 14 14— 42
FIRST QUARTER
HHCA- John Peduzzi 8 pass from Hayden Shinn (Peduzzi kick),
FCS- Robbie Jordan 1 run (Marshall Brown run), 5:24.
SECOND QUARTER
FCS- Brown 6 run (run failed), 9:57.
FCS- Brown 3 run (pass failed), 2:46.
FCS- Brown 21 run (Brown run), :45.
HHCA- Peduzzi 31 pass from Shinn (Peduzzi kick), :00.
THIRD QUARTER
HHCA- Peduzzi 5 pass from Shinn (Peduzzi Kick), 2:01.
HHCA- Peduzzi 28 pass from Shin (Peduzzi Kick), 1:47.
FOURTH QUARTER
HHCA- Peduzzi 8 pass from Shinn (Peduzzi Kick), 10:00.
HHCA- Peduzzi 50 int return (Peduzzi kick), 9:00.
