MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Team Gerald AAU coach Sean Brunson welcomed 10 teams from Mullins, Marion, Florence, Lake View, Loris and Conway Saturday for the first Team Mark Gerald Summer Jam basketball tournament.

Children ages eight through 17 years old competed in a full of hoops action in what has become a busy summer local AAU programs.

“It’s our fundraising tournament,” Brunson said. “We got nationals coming up in two weeks in Myrtle Beach and we’ll be back on the beach on July 28.”

The longtime recreation and AAU coach recently organized a 12-year old an under team in Mullins.

“We went on a 17-game winning streak and the guys have been playing really well and as the season has been going along they have been playing good basketball,” he said. “They got a great attitude. Their defense is tenacious. The guys play well off each other and been playing together for years. It’s a higher stage and they’ve risen to the challenge.”

Brunson said it’s the first year of AAU competition for the age group after playing together as all stars for the recreation department. He said the event was a good opportunity for the community to see the team play and prepare for nationals.

The games were held at the new Mack T. Hines Health & Enrichment Center at Saint Paul Baptist Church.

Brunson also organizes a mentoring program called Heavenly Hoops every first and third Saturday at the center at 9 a.m. The program is open to boys and girls of all ages.

The tournament winners for the 13-year old and under bracket were the Carolina Bad Boyz out of Florence. The 17-year old under bracket champions were the 15U Team Gerald squad.