DARLINGTON, S.C. – Football practice for public high schools in South Carolina doesn’t start until Friday.
Some private schools, however, are already on the practice fields.
That includes Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School.
Coming off an 11-2 season and a 42-35 loss to Florence Christian in the SCISA Class 2A semifinals, the Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School's football team kicked off preparations this week for its 2019 season.
The Titans open their season on Aug. 16 with a game at First Baptist School in Charleston.