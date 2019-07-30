Trinity-Byrnes Football Practice

Quarterback Jordan Jones takes the snap and prepares to hand off Tuesday morning during practice at Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School. Titans Tuesday took to the practice field as they prepare for the 2019 football season. They open their season Aug. 16 on the road at First Baptist School in Charleston.

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Football practice for public high schools in South Carolina doesn’t start until Friday.

Some private schools, however, are already on the practice fields.

That includes Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School.

Coming off an 11-2 season and a 42-35 loss to Florence Christian in the SCISA Class 2A semifinals, the Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School's football team kicked off preparations this week for its 2019 season.

The Titans open their season on Aug. 16 with a game at First Baptist School in Charleston.

