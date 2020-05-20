FLORENCE, S.C. — Play ball!
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday that sports leagues like travel baseball, youth and adult softball, flag football, soccer and kickball can start practice May 30 and then begin their seasons June 15.
With health restrictions and social-distancing guidelines, of course.
Included in Wednesday’s state guidelines: “The discretion to re-open athletic fields and allow youth sports activities on or after these dates lies solely with the recreation department or local government having jurisdiction and control of the field and its facilities.”
The City of Florence Parks & Recreation had already canceled its spring sports. And earlier Wednesday, before McMaster’s announcement, the Florence County Parks & Recreation did the same thing.
COFPR athletic director Tim Wilson said his department is possibly looking at a junior-senior baseball league, starting June 1 for ages 13 through 16.
“But we’ve really got to look at what (McMaster) said today and how we’re going to put the correct guidelines in place for that to take place,” Wilson said. “We also plan on starting registration July 1 for all our fall programs and hopefully, we’ll get that started Aug. 1.”
Although Florence won’t play Dixie Youth Baseball this season, Hartsville’s District (5) will play a regular season, and that includes Hartsville National and Hartsville Northern, per District 5 director Tim Adams. However, those teams won’t play in a district tourney. There won’t be a state tourney or World Series in DYB.
And although there will be no American Legion Baseball this summer, many of its teams are planning to play in an independent league: South Carolina American League. One of those teams is Florence Post 1 and its coach, Derick Urquhart.
“This is a step in a good direction, as far as baseball matters,” Urquhart said. “That was the first hurdle that needed to be jumped. And obviously, as long as we follow the guidelines, and we have all of our safety precautions, that’s great.”
So far.
“There’s still some more hurdles, as far as the rest of our league goes,” Urquhart said. “Half the teams we play use high school facilities, so we’ll have to wait and see what the (South Carolina High School League) says. And then, it’s up to what superintendents and athletic directors say relating to the on-campus facilities those other teams use and listen to what they say.”
Post 1’s baseball field is off campus.
Urquhart talked about the starting dates.
“I think the date surprises us a little bit, as far as (McMaster) saying we can begin games June 15,” Urquhart said. “We were kind of thinking maybe later in June. But with practice being allowed to start May 30, and games June 15, that’s great. That would fall in line perfectly with what we we’re looking at. We’re looking at still trying to have a uniform date for league games July 6-7.”
Urquhart talked about the future.
“We hope that all the teams that want to participate can,” Urquhart said. “We hope they can use the precautions that can be set forth by the governor and the medical community. We don’t want to do anything outside the guidelines.
“It’s still nothing set in stone for us, but it’s a step in the right direction,” he added. “As far as the 17-under teams go, that’s really going to depend on what the SCHSL does. Most of them use their own high school teams’ fields.”
