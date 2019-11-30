SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Wofford quarterback Blake Morgan scored two rushing touchdowns, but that was not enough to make up for Kennesaw State scoring two fourth-quarter TDs and winning 28-21 Saturday.
Trailing 28-14 late in the game, the Terriers tried to make a game of it late with Jimmy Weirick's TD pass to to T.J. Luther.
But Wofford's Southern Conference championship season ends with an 8-4 record.
Austin Peay State 42
Furman 6
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- Grayson Atkins made field goals of 23 and 34 yards, but that was it for the Paladins, who finish the season at 8-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.