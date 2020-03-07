FLORENCE, S.C. – Bobby Jones has his 500th career victory.
But he won’t celebrate for long. No successful coach ever will.
Wanna know why? If one doesn’t know, he/she is not a coach.
It’s what makes a coach stay up until the late hours studying film. It’s what makes a coach wake up in the early hours studying even more film.
And stats. And scores.
And scores. And stats.
It’s that next game.
It’s that chance to get better.
It’s that chance to teach – on and off the field.
And if a state-championship ring is earned as a result, that’s a bonus.
But even after that, before long, it’s about the next game.
And no one wanted to get to that next game more than Jones after his team lost 6-4 Friday night to Johnsonville.
Why? Because it’s about that next game.
After coaching state championship teams in 2006 and ’07, and even two state runner-up teams in ’04 and ’09, Jones knows what works for a team that wins it all.
And for a team that doesn’t.
“The two teams that won state were so competitive,” Jones said. “They had that heart and desire. They didn’t like to lose. They took it personal. Now these kids don’t take it as personal when they lose like they did back then.”
But that doesn’t stop Jones from trying to build that fire that carried him through his Laurens High School career as a nose guard.
Nose guard? He’s how tall?
“Not tall enough,” Jones quipped.
But that didn’t stop him. Nothing would on a team that lost three games in three years.
Strangely enough, this softball coach didn’t play baseball at Laurens. His first softball-related coaching experience was – for a women’s church slow-pitch softball league in nearby Gray Court.
After college, Jones was coaching football as a Hartsville assistant under then-coach Lewis Lineberger.
That was, until he wanted to coach a sport on his own, and the Red Foxes’ softball coaching slot opened in the late 1980s, and he coached that program until the mid ’90’s.
“It’s very intense, that competitive fire I carried over from football,” Jones said. “I don’t like losing. We didn’t like losing in football. Losing is not a good thing.”
And since Jones has been at South Florence, he has brought that competitive fire with him.
Heck, he takes it wherever he goes and in whatever he does.
“Cards, checkers, it doesn’t matter. I play to win,” Jones said. “My wife and I play a lot of games together. We play cards and different things. But I’ll tell you what. I’ll do what I have to do to win, and she knows it. She usually yells at me, gets mad and quits.”
Lisa also is no stranger to winning. Once the Bruin girls’ basketball coach for 19 years (her team reached the postseason in 18 of them), she also won a state championship at Hartsville as a girls' basketball assistant under Pat Hewitt.
“It kind of runs in the bloodline, I think,” Jones said.
But what will always make Jones’ blood boil is that adrenaline that goes in preparing for that next game.
But he won’t celebrate for long.
No successful coach ever will.
