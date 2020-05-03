Morning News
FLORENCE — Wilson’s Micah Young is leaving his defensive coordinator post with the Tigers’ football team to focus entirely on coaching the school’s baseball team.
As the Tigers’ defensive coordinator from 2000 to 2006, and in ’15, ’18 and ’19, Young coached two future NFL players (Lawrence Timmons, Justin Durant) and more than a dozen NCAA Division I players.
“I let (Wilson football coach Derek Howard) know at the end of football season I was thinking about not coming back for football, as much as I enjoy it,” said Young, who was inducted this year into the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame. “But football is that year-round sport. No matter what you do, it’s a year-round sport. Even when I coach baseball, football was still a year-round sport.”
Another reason is so Young can give more support to his son, Thomas, who will be a freshman at South Florence next school year and be part of the Bruins’ bass-fishing team.
And another is moving on after applying and not getting the job as football coach at his alma mater, South Florence.
“I decided that I had spent a lot of time in football, and I just decided it was time to do something else,” said Young, an All-American football player at The Citadel. “I’ve dedicated a career to football in Florence One. Now, I want to see what I can do with baseball.”
Young was a baseball assistant under then-Wilson coach Curtis Hudson in 2000 and ’01. In 2002, after Young decided to focus on being defensive coordinator for the football team, Wilson’s baseball team won a state championship.
Now, Young wants to take the program back to where it was. His program had even defeated third-ranked North Myrtle Beach before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just felt like I had not provided the baseball players the time they needed because of football,” Young said. “All these other baseball programs are doing weightlifting and all kinds of stuff in the fall. We don’t have enough baseball coaches to run an offseason weightlifting program if I’m not there, personally.”
Then, Young talked about how well the Tigers’ football team did, winning city championships in 2019 and last fall.
“It was such a good season, and I felt it was a good one to end on a high note — for now, anyway,” Young said. “I won’t say I won’t coach football ever again. But for me, right now, it’s time to step out and focus on baseball, and that’s what I’m doing. I’m excited about it, and obviously excited about next season.
“We had 30-something kids try out for the B-Team in baseball this past season, and I know how to run a program, and I know what it takes to run a program,” Young said, “whether that’s baseball, or whatever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.